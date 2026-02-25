A fashion-forward content creator impressed social media users after showcasing a variety of trendy footwear available at Woolworths

The video shared on TikTok showed a selection which included elegant high heels, stylish flats and comfortable sandals suitable for daily wear

Many viewers praised the collection for its beauty and comfort, while some shared honest feedback regarding the fit of specific items

An influencer showcased a variety of Woolworths shoes ranging from R299 to R599. Image: @naledi_samantha

Source: TikTok

Fashion lovers wishing to refresh their wardrobes are rushing to their nearest stores after a young woman from Durban showcased Woolies’ latest footwear collection.

The clip was shared on TikTok by @naledi_samantha on 23 February 2026, featuring a versatile range of shoes suited for both formal occasions and casual outings that impressed many social media users.

The content creator's selection included two pairs of high heels in classic black and shimmering silver, retailing at R599 each. For those preferring a more relaxed look, the young woman also showed off different sandals and flats priced between R399 and R299.

Woolworths shoe range for everyone

The sleek designs and accessible price points caught the attention of viewers, many of whom promised to visit the store to buy their favourite pairs. TikTok user @naledi_samantha also tried each pair to show how they look when worn and to display their beauty.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA pick their favourites

The post gained traction with the comment section filled with compliments as fashionistas debated which pairs were a must-have of the season. A shopper who had already bought the shoes stepped in to vouch for the quality, calling the sandals comfortable for daily wear. One viewer, however, pointed out that while the R599 heels were beautiful, she found the strap to be slightly uncomfortable during wear. The consensus remained positive, with the majority of users thanking the creator for the plug and praising Woolworths for delivering high-end style at reasonable prices.

Viewers shared their favourite picks from the collection. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

User @mngadi_olwe said:

"😍Oh, that black sparkle heel!"

User @#Agent M commented:

"The first is gorgeous, the only issue is that the straps hurt and make them very uncomfortable."

User @zeenidg added:

"Ugh, I need to run to Woolies now😂."

User @Dempsey commented:

"I bought a pair like this, they had gold as well, at a store in Westwood Mall for R199. It is comfortable."

User @Bernadette Moonsamy shared:

"Absolutely, comfortable shoes 🥰."

User @M e l i s h a said:

"@𝓢𝓲𝓿🎱 we need these!

User @miss_mologadi commented:

"They are worn incorrectly😅, but that’s not the point. They look lovely 😍❤️. Thanks for the plug 🔌 👌🏾."

3 Briefly News articles about Woolworths

A digital expert sparked a conversation about the clever marketing tactics used by Woolworths to encourage customers to buy their products without considering the price.

A content creator shared a comparison of two nearly identical pyjama sets from Woolworths and Mr Price, noting their huge price difference. sparking a massive online debate about quality versus price.

A content creator shared her amazing experience at the grand relaunch of Woolworths Tygervalley store in Cape Town, showcasing its stunning new design and unique features.

Source: Briefly News