Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Global site navigation

“It’s the Size of the Loaf”: Massive Rat Spotted in Bread Shelf at Cape Town Grocery Store
People

“It’s the Size of the Loaf”: Massive Rat Spotted in Bread Shelf at Cape Town Grocery Store

by  Bongiwe Mati
3 min read
  • A content creator shared a shocking video of a massive rat that was spotted eating bread inside a grocery store in Cape Town
  • The TikTok user who filmed the incident expressed her disbelief at the size of the rodent, comparing it to the size of her shoe
  • Social media users reacted with a mix of horror and disgust, with many questioning the hygiene standards of the retail giant

CHECK OUT: Earning Potential from Day One. Discover Multiple Revenue Streams That Can Help You Earn $800+ Monthly (At the Start!), Even with a Small Audience

The rat was spotted by a shopper who expressed her horror at its size
A shocking TikTok video captures a massive rat sitting on a bread shelf inside a local grocery store. Image: Tim Robberts
Source: Getty Images

A young woman left South Africa reeling after capturing a stomach-turning discovery at a grocery store in Strand Street, Cape Town.

The clip was shared by TikTok user @amila_byla on 24 February 2026, where it went viral, gaining massive views and comments from viewers who were in disbelief.

While browsing the aisles, the content creator and her companions spotted a massive rat inside the bread shelf, casually feasting on a loaf. Stunned by the unexpected sight, TikTok user @amila_byla expressed her shock at the rat's size, noting that it was as big as her shoe.

Read also

"We should wear Pampers": Sanitary pads shopping turns into a nightmare after chemical claims

Food fears after spotting the rat

The rat appeared unbothered and unaware of the stares and the camera, continuing to eat the bread. Its size and lack of fear left the shoppers standing in disbelief as they witnessed the hygiene breach firsthand in the central town.

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA reacts to the rat video

The post gained massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who were shocked by the image and disappointed to see the rat. Many viewers wondered how it got there in the first place, noting they wished they had not seen the clip. Some said they were paranoid and that they would struggle shopping anywhere moving forward. One user noted that her ex, who used to work at the same retail chain in KZN, told her that all grocery stores have rats, but that customers don't see them.

Others expressed concerns over hygiene standards following the stomach-turning clip
Viewers shared their disgust after the video of the unbothered rat went viral online. Image: Tim Robberts
Source: Getty Images

User @mBoNge said:

"It’s the size of the loaf 🍞."

Read also

"What you're doing is amazing": Domestic worker Sis Thembi and Wentzel family give back, SA moved

User @Trissytina commented:

"My ex worked at a Pick 'n Pay in KZN, and he said every grocery store has rats, you just may not see them 😅."

User @Palesa M added:

"Well, my love, I stayed in Strand for five months straight. Most of the stores there are not clean. I had to Uber to Canal Walk Shopping Centre and Gardens Shopping Centre 🤣 to buy food."

User @kait shared:

"I’m so paranoid now, I don’t wanna shop anywhere 😭."

User @_c_tey commented:

"Someone ate that bread 😭."

User @Phophi

"So many grocery stores in town have had similar scandals 😭🤚🏾."

User @princesscaz1 said:

"The way my jaw dropped."

3 Briefly News articles about grocery stores

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Bongiwe Mati avatar

Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Cape TownFood
Hot:
Funny pronouns Kim howard Cat stevens Xandra pohl Mato madlala