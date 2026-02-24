A content creator shared a shocking video of a massive rat that was spotted eating bread inside a grocery store in Cape Town

The TikTok user who filmed the incident expressed her disbelief at the size of the rodent, comparing it to the size of her shoe

Social media users reacted with a mix of horror and disgust, with many questioning the hygiene standards of the retail giant

A young woman left South Africa reeling after capturing a stomach-turning discovery at a grocery store in Strand Street, Cape Town.

The clip was shared by TikTok user @amila_byla on 24 February 2026, where it went viral, gaining massive views and comments from viewers who were in disbelief.

While browsing the aisles, the content creator and her companions spotted a massive rat inside the bread shelf, casually feasting on a loaf. Stunned by the unexpected sight, TikTok user @amila_byla expressed her shock at the rat's size, noting that it was as big as her shoe.

Food fears after spotting the rat

The rat appeared unbothered and unaware of the stares and the camera, continuing to eat the bread. Its size and lack of fear left the shoppers standing in disbelief as they witnessed the hygiene breach firsthand in the central town.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA reacts to the rat video

The post gained massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who were shocked by the image and disappointed to see the rat. Many viewers wondered how it got there in the first place, noting they wished they had not seen the clip. Some said they were paranoid and that they would struggle shopping anywhere moving forward. One user noted that her ex, who used to work at the same retail chain in KZN, told her that all grocery stores have rats, but that customers don't see them.

User @mBoNge said:

"It’s the size of the loaf 🍞."

User @Trissytina commented:

"My ex worked at a Pick 'n Pay in KZN, and he said every grocery store has rats, you just may not see them 😅."

User @Palesa M added:

"Well, my love, I stayed in Strand for five months straight. Most of the stores there are not clean. I had to Uber to Canal Walk Shopping Centre and Gardens Shopping Centre 🤣 to buy food."

User @kait shared:

"I’m so paranoid now, I don’t wanna shop anywhere 😭."

User @_c_tey commented:

"Someone ate that bread 😭."

User @Phophi

"So many grocery stores in town have had similar scandals 😭🤚🏾."

User @princesscaz1 said:

"The way my jaw dropped."

