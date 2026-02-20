Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Global site navigation

“Inflation in Zimbabwe Is Real”: Comparison of Grocery Prices Between SA and Zimbabwe Stuns Mzansi
Family and Relationships

“Inflation in Zimbabwe Is Real”: Comparison of Grocery Prices Between SA and Zimbabwe Stuns Mzansi

by  Bongiwe Mati
3 min read
  • A cross-border couple went viral after showing the staggering price differences between Pick 'n Pay stores in South Africa and Zimbabwe
  • The comparison showcased essential items and treats costing more than double across the border, sparking a massive debate on the cost of living
  • Viewers were left stunned by the revelation, with many questioning how ordinary citizens manage to afford basic food in the current economy

PAY ATTENTION: Share Your Story on Briefly TV Life. Become Our Next Guest. Apply Now!

From cereal to toilet paper, the price gap at Pick 'n Pay left viewers questioning the cost of living in Zimbabwe
A South African woman and her Zimbabwean partner compared grocery prices between the two countries, revealing a shocking difference. Image: Andrii
Source: Getty Images

The reality of inflation and the cost of living has been detailed by a South African woman and her Zimbabwean partner in a viral video that compared grocery receipts across the border.

The clip was shared on X account @CapeTown_Bru on February 19 2026, showing them each visiting Pick 'n Pay branches in both countries to compare prices.

The couple showcased prices that served as a wake-up call. A box of Kellogg’s Coco Pops, which retails for R76.99 in South Africa, was found to cost $10.50 (R182) in Zimbabwe.

Read also

"They found us": Family's deceased body saga with Capitec gets international attention, SA stunned

The cost of essentials in Zimbabwe

The difference in X user @CapeTown_Bru's clip continued with essentials; two-ply toilet paper priced at R89.99 locally was selling for $11 (R190) in the neighbouring country, presenting a R100 price difference. The most shocking gap was found in the bakery section, where the cheesecake mix ingredients priced at R78.00 in SA were $17 (R296) in Zimbabwe.

DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!

Watch the X video below:

SA debates the high food costs in Zimbabwe

The visible food price gaps sparked an intense discussion among social media users about economic survival. Many viewers said they now understood why it was common practice for some Zimbabweans to buy groceries in South Africa and send them home to Zimbabwe. Some blamed the Western sanctions as the root cause of the struggle. Others called for free trade agreements within Africa to lower the cost of transporting food and lighten the load on struggling families.

Read also

"That's a waste of money": Airline passenger's R224k first class travel experience goes viral

Items like cereals and cheesecake were found to be more expensive in Zimbabwe than in Mzansi stores
The comparison stunned viewers who debated the cost of living in Zimbabwe and the high unemployment rate. Image: Tim Robberts
Source: Getty Images

User @nhlanhladube09 commented:

"People always underestimate the impact of sanctions on the Zimbabwean economy. The Western imperialists need to remove all sanctions on Zimbabwe."

User @n_ikay_ said:

"Things are typically more expensive in extremely run-down countries."

User @ThoromoMedia asked:

"Kanti, what are the benefits of the SADC partnership if we are going to be charging one another tariffs so much?"

User @DakaloNdou commented:

"Inflation in Zimbabwe is real. I now understand why people buy groceries in every city or town in South Africa and send them home."

User @mohlomiii added:

"No way😭💀."

User @Kagis7 said:

"Free trade should be implemented amongst African countries; in that way, only the transport cost is added to products."

3 Briefly News articles about food prices

  • The snack giant PepsiCo announced plans to lower prices on core brands after shoppers rebelled against high costs, sparking an online debate.
  • A video exposed multiple examples of “shrinkflation” at a local grocery store, showing how major brands have reduced product sizes while maintaining the same prices.
  • A woman shared a detailed video of her two-week, top-up grocery haul for herself and her husband, revealing she spent R7.2K on one shopping trip.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Bongiwe Mati avatar

Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za

Tags:
ZimbabweFood
Hot:
Funny pronouns Identity card Rapulana seiphemo Lauren jbara Cleo rose elliott