The reality of inflation and the cost of living has been detailed by a South African woman and her Zimbabwean partner in a viral video that compared grocery receipts across the border.

The clip was shared on X account @CapeTown_Bru on February 19 2026, showing them each visiting Pick 'n Pay branches in both countries to compare prices.

The couple showcased prices that served as a wake-up call. A box of Kellogg’s Coco Pops, which retails for R76.99 in South Africa, was found to cost $10.50 (R182) in Zimbabwe.

The cost of essentials in Zimbabwe

The difference in X user @CapeTown_Bru's clip continued with essentials; two-ply toilet paper priced at R89.99 locally was selling for $11 (R190) in the neighbouring country, presenting a R100 price difference. The most shocking gap was found in the bakery section, where the cheesecake mix ingredients priced at R78.00 in SA were $17 (R296) in Zimbabwe.

SA debates the high food costs in Zimbabwe

The visible food price gaps sparked an intense discussion among social media users about economic survival. Many viewers said they now understood why it was common practice for some Zimbabweans to buy groceries in South Africa and send them home to Zimbabwe. Some blamed the Western sanctions as the root cause of the struggle. Others called for free trade agreements within Africa to lower the cost of transporting food and lighten the load on struggling families.

User @nhlanhladube09 commented:

"People always underestimate the impact of sanctions on the Zimbabwean economy. The Western imperialists need to remove all sanctions on Zimbabwe."

User @n_ikay_ said:

"Things are typically more expensive in extremely run-down countries."

User @ThoromoMedia asked:

"Kanti, what are the benefits of the SADC partnership if we are going to be charging one another tariffs so much?"

User @DakaloNdou commented:

"Inflation in Zimbabwe is real. I now understand why people buy groceries in every city or town in South Africa and send them home."

User @mohlomiii added:

"No way😭💀."

User @Kagis7 said:

"Free trade should be implemented amongst African countries; in that way, only the transport cost is added to products."

