A woman posted a TikTok video of herself while abroad showing people how much she missed her home country

The South African shared a wholesome experience that made her feel less homesick

The woman went viral over the video which showed that South Africans stay united when they are out in the world

A South African woman in America gave people a good idea of how challenging it is to be abroad. She and another South African caught the moment they bonded over their country of origin.

A woman in the USA met a fellow South African. Image: @stacemau

Source: TikTok

The ladies had a sweet moment that was a proudly South African display. The video posted on 27 February showed the women bonding over being South African.

In a TikTok video, a woman @stacemau was filming a video on an American street. A woman behind her was passing by when she asked if she was from South Africa and they both started squealing in delight when they confirmed that they are both South Africans. The ladies gave each other a warm hug and wished each other the best as they bonded over being abroad together. Watch the video below:

South Africa moved by South Africans in USA

Many people were moved by the video of the women bonding over being South Africans in America. Read people's comments below:

South Africans discussed how much they love their countrymen. Image: Deep6 photography / Pexels

Source: UGC

VerleneMuzeeq said she was the other woman in the video:

"Omg this is me out last week Saturday, it was so great meeting you girl, still wishing you all the best babe 🥰"

MegvdM was moved:

"Why am I teary-eyed like I’m homesick even though I’m sitting on my couch in SA as we speak 😭"

imanmtshali said:

"Me in Frankfurt hearing an SA accent, long story short the lady was a flight attendant and kept me company until my friend arrived to get me ❤️❤️we were so happy to hangout. Something about finding your people in the wild feels so special- the warmth 🥹"

@Darker● wrote:

"The fact that she spoke life into you without even knowing you personally one love🇿🇦"

Mandisamdletshe23 shared:

"I remember when I was in Spain at the mall a coloured lady from South Africa did the same thing yoh the noise we made, we even cried ave kumnandii menibonana."

Skaitaz remarked:

"Unfortunately I had a negative version of this experience in japan, when a white South African asked me 'What am I doing here and how did I get here' 💔"

Glow Gang Studio🇿🇦💅 added:

"It's crazy how we have different accents in South Africa but only South Africans can spot another South African in any part of the world just by hearing that 'South African accent ' 💕🌸"

Other Briefly News stories about South Africans

Source: Briefly News