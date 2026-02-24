The American woman posted a TikTok video trying to find out more about South Africa on the internet

The lady wanted people to tell her about their experiences in South Africa, as she had seen mixed reviews

The woman from America attracted the attention of South Africans, who chimed in on everything that she was curious about

An American woman took to the internet to find out the truth about South Africa in a clip shared on 23 February 2026. The lady said she was not sure if it was worth visiting because of what she heard from other people.

An American woman was curious about South Africa. Image: @bonthebomb / TikTok

Source: TikTok

The woman's video made South Africans unite underneath her post with messages to drive visitors away. People shared convincing comments about the state of South Africa.

In a video on TikTok, the woman @bonthebomb posted that she wanted to know about Mzansi because South Africa was on her list to travel to. She was still unsure after seeing some bad experiences from others. The lady asked people who visited the country or were familiar with it to share what they thought. Watch the video of the American below:

South Africans 'help' American curious about Mzansi

South Africans who flooded the comment section had a silent agreement that they would lie about how terrible the country is. This comes after concerns about an influx of tourists coming to South Africa and how they would impact the local economy. Read South Africans' hilarious comments below:

Cape Town has become a tourist hotspot for overseas visitors. Image: Jeferson Eduardo Araujo / Pexels

Source: UGC

UppityNation🇿🇦 shared why South Africans were lying:

"We are just tired of too many tourists, we wish we could have our country all to ourselves."

🌗🥀Benny M 🎙️The Muse🎤🎶 remarked:

"All the sarcasm in these comments on South Africa is wild🤣but anyway there’s a lot to do, many places to visit and have fun but as a visitor in any foreign country u gotta be careful of course. There’s nothing wrong with Johannesburg too, but Cpt, Durban etc has more tourist sites than Johannesburg."

Fortune Sotobe made up a story:

"Last year, my husband and I decided to visit South Africa, and we got robbed on the second day of our vacation. I will do a storytime one day, but I would NEVER go back there😏😏 Sikhathele yini😳"

𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙤 wrote:

"They stole my phone and told me to nae nae to prove I wasn't angry about being mugged, true story."

️Masego✨ added to the lies:

"Honestly Nigeria 🇳🇬 is the Best country you could visit and oh they are also the Giant of Africa so maybe try there."

Africans

SEBA_M✨ claimed:

"That’s why I moved to Nigeria, South Africa is bad, it cost me my mental health 😔 when someone speaks about South Africa I get anxiety 💔"

