A South African student in China brought energy and culture into a Didi taxi, requesting Amapiano and singing along with confidence

The viral TikTok video highlighted the power of music to brighten ordinary moments and maintain cultural connections far from home

Social media users praised her fun approach, while others enjoyed the subtle cultural clash between the South African student and the Chinese driver

A South African woman showed netizens how easy it is to spot a fellow South African living abroad through music. What started as a quiet taxi ride turned into a small but memorable Mzansi dance party abroad.

The picture on the left showed Malope sitting in a car. Image: @malope_jr

Source: TikTok

A South African student living in China used her free will to request amapiano music during a ride with a Didi driver. The video was posted by @malope_jr on 16 February 2026, showing her singing along and dancing in the taxi. She expressed her South African pride while vibing to the music, even though the Chinese driver appeared unamused. However, that did not seem to faze her, as she continued singing along, bringing the Mzansi vibes and energy.

Amid a bustling city, the video showed how music can bring joy and personal expression. Amapiano has become one of South Africa’s most popular musical exports, and students abroad often use it to stay connected to home. The post also showcased the cultural exchange between South Africans and locals in other countries.

Vibrant South African vibes abroad

Social media users resonated with user @malope_jr's clip because it was humorous and relatable. Many people recalled their own attempts to play familiar music abroad or share cultural moments with friends and strangers. The video represented how South Africans keep their traditions alive while traveling or studying abroad. Fans of amapiano enjoyed seeing the music connect with someone far from home.

Social media users reacted positively, laughing at her energetic vibe and the driver’s calm response. Many applauded her confidence and lighthearted approach to asserting her free will. Others praised her for representing South African culture internationally. The video was proof enough that wherever netizens go, Amapiano will always follow.

The screenshot on the left showed the name of the Amapiano song that was playing. Image: @malope_jr

Source: TikTok

Here’s what South Africans said

Ane_Mru wrote:

“You said ‘yiyo driver’. 😭🔥”

Mila_Mhlana🇿🇦🇨🇳 wrote:

“Haibo. 😭😂”

Myekenithimna wrote:

“Driver is so nonchalant. 😭😭.”

Nokhwezi_sithole wrote:

“Why are you making me laugh? 😭”

Nqobile wrote:

“Driver was not impressed.”

Seso wrote:

“The driver is angry. 🤣🤣”

enhlembali34 wrote:

“You bore me. 😭😭😭✋”

Check out the TikTok video below:

3 Other Briefly News stories about living abroad

A South African woman living in Manchester opened up about the real things that living in the UK costs her, sparking concerns to netizens who want to move abroad.

A South African man living overseas opened up about the emotional and mental toll of leaving home behind; and some netizens also living abroad shared some of their struggles and how they dealt with them.

A South African man said that even after more than a year in Nigeria, he still hadn’t adjusted to the intense heat, leaving Mzansi worried about getting acclimatised.

Source: Briefly News