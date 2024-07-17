An anonymous TikTokker took to the app to show people online the condition of the taxi in which they travelled

The vehicle looked like it was falling apart, and the dashboard missed a few essential parts

Social media users could not help but crack jokes in the comment section about the taxi's condition

Quinton Shellar, a mechanical engineering lecturer, spoke to Briefly News about what was wrong with the taxi

Although a taxi appeared to be on death's door, it somehow still managed to drive the streets of Mzansi.

A local passenger who uses the handle @south_africa_our_land on TikTok shared a video on the app about the condition of the vehicle in which they travelled. While sitting in front next to the driver, the unknown passenger gave viewers a look at the dashboard.

The front area of the taxi looked like it was falling apart, and what was supposed to be in place was not.

@south_africa_our_land sadly captioned their post:

"It's not even roadworthy."

Watch the video below to see the taxi's condition:

The TikTokker even shared in another post:

"I had to hold the brakes while the driver stepped outside."

What's wrong with the taxi?

Speaking to Briefly News, Quinton Shellar, a lecturer at a TVET college in the mechanical engineering field, first provided insight into what makes a vehicle fit for the road:

"Besides the mechanical parts, other items such as the glass, the doors, and body panels are also part of a vehicle's roadworthy standards."

Quinton then shared his thoughts on the taxi's condition:

"All the major components of the dash are missing. The dash forms part of the safety features when the vehicle is in an accident to absorb some of the impact from the occupants. The taxi is clearly in a deteriorating state and is actually a hazard."

Taxi stuns Mzansi internet users

After seeing the viral video and what the passenger had to experience, online community members rushed to the comment section to laugh and joke about the vehicle's condition.

Curious about its state, @its.koketsoo asked:

"How is it still moving?"

@thulisilemoya jokingly added:

"I bet this one doesn't start with a key."

@tumelomabunda379 laughed and asked:

"Does it still qualify to be called a vehicle?"

@tsholofelo_sithole said in the comments:

"I was waiting for a rat to jump out."

Speaking about the reality for some who use public transport, @ntombi_nnk told social media users:

"That time, you can't even say anything because you don't have an alternative."

