A young man shared his epic township experience, leaving many people cracking up with laughter

The taxi driver's reaction left the gent shocked, as he did not expect things to turn out the way they did

The video sparked a massive buzz as people flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts

One young man showed viewers his morning, which turned into a heated exchange with a taxi driver in a local township.

A man shared his township experiences of paying with a R200 note in the morning. Image: Keith Dodgen/Facebook and TheGift777/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Man angers taxi driver by paying with R200 note

The guy, who goes by the Facebook handle Keith Dodgen, was dared by one of his followers to pay with a R200 note early in the morning while taking a taxi, but it took a shocking turn for the worse.

The incident occurred during the early morning rush hour, a peak period for taxi drivers, who often struggle to provide change due to a high volume of small transactions, but the man proceeded with his mission nevertheless. Keith went on to hand over the large note for a R15 fare shortly after boarding the minibus taxi, which caused the driver to be upset and frustrated as they argued in the vehicle.

Keith stated in the video that he had no other money besides the R200 note, and the driver kicked him out of the taxi without giving him his money back.

Other passengers chimed in, with some defending the man, saying he may not have had smaller denominations available, while others sided with the driver, calling the move inconsiderate. The tension caused a brief delay as the driver stopped the vehicle to converse with Keith, as seen in the viral clip.

Watch the funny video below:

SA is amused by the man's taxi antics

Social media users who caught wind of the event shared similar experiences, with many urging commuters to plan ahead and carry smaller notes, especially during morning peak hours. Some simply laughed off the funny encounter as they cracked jokes in the comments.

Phila Mnyanda poked fun at the man, saying:

"You made him speak English in the morning, that's a capital offence."

Jerelene Bhemnarayan was not impressed by the man's behaviour toward the driver, saying:

"I enjoy your videos, but this is going too far for likes and fame. The driver is working, and you have people travelling to work or elsewhere. No one has time for such nonsense early in the morning. Big ups to the driver. You deserve that R200, baba."

HaijulikaniMīīkey Kwange expressed:

"Bro just committed taxi crime, we don't do that here."

Primrose Lesedi Monyatsi commented:

"Yoh don't try it again. Anyway, go to their office, let them know he took your money."

A young man had South Africans cracking up in laughter with his township taxi chronicle. Image: Keith Dodgen

Source: Facebook

4 Briefly News taxi drama stories

Many people became invested after seeing a heated disagreement between two women who were using a taxi in Johannesburg.

Online users were thoroughly amused after a taxi driver decided to make his passengers pay for arguing with him.

One man and a woman got into it over a taxi seat, and South Africans had a lot to say about how the man handled the lady.

Viewers were left with many questions after a man travelled with a living creature in a local taxi.

Source: Briefly News