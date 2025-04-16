A white man in South Africa was shocked by a woman's recipe that’s going viral on the interne t

A recent viral video has taken the internet by storm, sparking reactions from both Mzansi and around the globe.

A South African white man showcased a lady's pap nuggets recipe in a video. Image: Keith Dodgen

Source: Facebook

Gent crashes out over woman's pap nuggets meal

The clip, posted on 22 January 2025, showcases a Mzansi woman’s innovative take on a traditional South African dish, leaving many astounded, with one gentleman even crashing out over the meal’s creativity.

The video, shared by the gent himself who was going wild over the lady’s recipe, was posted under the Facebook handle Keith Dodgen. The footage shows the woman turning her pap (a staple in South African cuisine and the African continent) into crispy, golden nuggets.

In the video, the man is seen, utterly stunned by the transformation of the dish, expressing disbelief at how such a simple, beloved food could be reimagined in such a unique way.

"Guys, look at this lady. What she doing with papa my boy. Bro, I'm white, and I know this is wrong, dog. What's going on here, dog? Pap and cookies cutters boy. Bro, I'm upset," said the guy in the video.

Keith Dodgen also revealed that the woman was preparing the nuggets for children as he unveiled her recipe.

In the clip, the lady whose identity remained unknown to the public prepares pap and uses a cookie cutter to shape it. She then took one egg, mixed the yolk, and prepared cornflakes. The lady then dipped the pap, after using the cookie cutter, into the egg mixture, then into the cornflakes, and fried it on the stove.

"This is like a blast for me, my dog," Keith added.

Dodgen went on to try out the recipe and expressed his thoughts on the lady's creation, saying it could work with meat on the side or something else. The video gathered many views, along with thousands of likes and comments, catching the attention of the general public.

Watch the footage of the woman's pap nuggets recipe below:

SA reacts to woman pap nuggets recipe

The online community was amazed by the lady's pap nuggets recipe as they flocked to the comments section, sharing their thoughts.

Malatji Pinky Anastasia said:

"If Woolworths and Checkers sees her, she dead... And white people will start to buy "Pap Nuggets."

Sofia Rodrigues shared:

"So the Portuguese have a traditional fried Polenta that is so delicious it is called Milo Frito. It is almost like the pap nuggets, except better."

Cheryl Ragini Moodley suggested:

"Add some cheese and sweetcorn to it..and then shape and cut."

Tim Red Rimfire Crofts commented:

"It's most definitely not a new thing, brah. Pap fingers and pap nuggets have been at Bosvelder pub and others for years."

A young white man was shocked by the woman's pap nuggets recipe from South Africa. Image: Keith Dodgen

Source: Facebook

3 Other stories about a pap and vleis

Briefly News reported about Mzansi online users who showed an amateur chef no mercy when she showcased the pap and vleis she prepared.

reported about Mzansi online users who showed an amateur chef no mercy when she showcased the pap and vleis she prepared. A wife shared a video of herself serving her husband a heart meal of pap and vleis and a side of chakalaka. However, some people questioned the amount of meat on the plate.

Impressed South Africans gushed over a little girl who enjoyed her pap and vleis meal her mother prepared and praised her ability to eat the meal with ease.

