A loving wife served her man a plate full of meat for dinner while he patiently sat on the couch

The TikTok video triggered a lot of different reactions from social media users

Some netizens commended her for being obedient to her man but most were stunned at the amount of meat

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A TikTok video of a wife serving her husband a plate of food decked with meat triggers mixed reactions from social media users. Image: @aliyahwagaselepev

Source: TikTok

A Pretoria wife raised the stakes (pun intended) for women caring for their men by posting TikTok videos showing her serving her husband and in-laws hearty home-cooked meals.

Her latest one is a POV (point of view) showing her serving her man good old-fashioned pap and vleis with a chakalaka side dish.

TikTok video of wife serving her husband pap and vleis

The video was uploaded by Aliyah WaGa Selepe V, and it has sparked online debates about how married women should treat their partners, and vice versa.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below:

She appeared to enjoy defying radical feminist ideologies like cooking and cleaning for a man.

She has uploaded dozens of videos of her feeding her man and baby son, and in one instance, she was overjoyed to serve her brother-in-law.

Mzansi reacts to TikTok wife serving hubby plate full of meat

Within 24 hours of uploading the video, it received well over 900k views and 910 comments commending her for being a good wife who treats her man right.

However, some people were disturbed by the excessive amount of meat on the plate.

BRP Thebe thought:

"Haibo so much meat? That can't be healthy!"

Monare Selahle was envious of the meat:

"Watching this as a student in res is uncomfortable. That's my meat for a week and a half."

user9595743146408 said:

"His plate will be costing around R300 including electricity. 30 ×300=900 per month only dinner excl breakfast.

jabujacknkosi claimed:

"Feed us yes, but this is waste."

Tshepo approved:

"The way to a man's heart."

Money said:

"Clearly, he bought the groceries."

andile commented:

"He's pretending like a visitor."

Gerald Pensulo noticed something that was missing:

"First things first, where is the salt?"

“Go and get a job”: Woman serves husband empty plate, video of his reaction goes viral

In a similar story, Briefly News reported on how a wife surprised her husband with an empty plate of food.

In the video, the man was waiting for his food, only to get a covered plate that was empty. According to his wife, the man keeps asking for food without working and contributing anything.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News