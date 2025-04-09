South Africans were floored by a heated fight between two Zulu women in a packed morning taxi in Johannesburg

The rest of the commuters stayed quiet as the two agitated ladies almost bit each other’s heads off over money

Social media users were floored by the now-viral video that generated over half a million views in a couple of hours

A young South African man proved to the rest of Mzansi just how entertaining it was to use the minibus taxis.

The gentleman nervously filmed a hilarious fight between two agitated Zulu women who were at each other’s throats.

Zulu women fight in taxi

It’s quite normal for people to be moody in the morning but the problem is when they carry their sour behaviour in public. Two Zulu women made things awkward in a packed morning taxi in Johannesburg.

The pair started exchanging mean words while the rest of the commuters stayed muted and entertained by their silly bickering. The two agitated women went back and forth, almost getting physical as they both wanted to have the last word.

The drama went on and on as neither of them wanted to lose the argument. A young gentleman, Isack, nervously filmed the hilarious drama and posted it on TikTok, which went viral with over half a million views. The young man explained how the drama started:

“There was a delay in passing the money, and it got worse from there.”

Social media users noticed how the driver was also invested and struggled to drive the taxi as he did not want to miss out on the hilarious drama happening behind him. @♧ĜØƊFŘĘŶ♤🥏 noticed:

“Not the taxi driver struggling to change gears.”

South Africans appreciated the video, with some considering selling their cars to experience the drama in real life.

The chap captioned his now-viral clip:

“Taxi chronicles.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi amused by taxi fight

South Africans were entertained by the silly drama and commented:

@The terminator pointed out:

“Swearing at someone who is behind you is very risky.”

@Collen was highly entertained:

“Taxi drama is nice, this is why, as a celebrity, I will never stop using taxis.”

@♧ĜØƊFŘĘŶ♤🥏 noticed:

@MrsKillMonger wrote:

“Taxi drama is nice when you are not involved.”

@kgotso 440 laughed:

“Justice for the taxi driver.”

@Mante🎀🤍! announced:

“I have money to buy a car, right, but I can't because I don't want to miss the taxi drama.”

@Base_NCS_official said:

“I am selling my car, I need a taxi drama.”

@katlegopapabubulekamo wondered:

“How do conversations even get here?”

