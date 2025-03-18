One South African chap took taxi drama to a whole other level when he got into a minibus taxi with his pet owl

The bird was uneasy and flapped its wings inside the vehicle, making the commuters nervous about its next move

Owls in Africa are associated with evil and death, which some people in the taxi considered

South Africans were stunned by one brave chap who travelled with his pet owl in a packed taxi.

The commuters were nervous after the restless bird flapped its wings while its owner tried to calm it down.

A South African gent added a different experience for taxi commuters when he hopped in a minibus taxi with his pet owl. The uneasy bird scanned the packed taxi and flapped its wings.

The owl’s owner tried his best to calm it down and said:

“Don’t sleep, you must operate in the taxi, I want some money, don’t sleep.”

Xhosa people were in the taxi and found the whole thing hilarious as the chap communicated with the bird. Some commuters were scared of the animal and said:

“Where did he get this owl?”

“The driver is going to crash.”

“That is an evil bird.”

“A car is like a house, you cannot bring an owl here.”

A Xhosa lady filmed the scene and uploaded it on TikTok with the caption:

“Guys, where are we? I will not buy a car, taxi drama is the best.”

Owls are a symbol of death in other cultures

According to an article by First Nations Gallery, owls are powerful spirits associated with death. For many people, the bird embodies dark and ancestor spirits Some believe that a dying person will even hear an Owl call his or her name before their death.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Social media users expressed their feelings about the brave gent who travelled with the owl:

@Sisanda Mgolombane announced how she would have reacted:

“I ’d simply evaporate.”

@moonyboo trolled the chap with the pet owl:

“He's going to Hogwarts.”

@neoentle_ was curious:

“No, why are you guys laughing?”

@justt.keleee wrote what they would have done:

“I was gonna get off. There’s no way.”

@Londiwe Hadebe remembered an unpleasant event:

“Yho, I remember when it attacked me at my man’s house, I will never forget that day.”

@Simvuyelefrancis shared what they would do:

“Oh, I'd cry blood.”

@blessingsellwane would not have put up with the bird, like most commuters:

“I would have jumped out.”

