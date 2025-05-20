A video shows a Zimbabwean man who made a confession on video about a recent crime he committed, as he faced serious punishment for it

The Zimbabwean shared a video claiming that he was under attack from a swarm of bees because of his alleged recent crime

People shared their thoughts after seeing the man claiming that insects attacked him, and some were doubtful that the witchcraft claims were real

A Zimbabwean man went viral on social media after suffering for supposedly stealing. The man admitted that he stole someone's Ford Ranger and was suffering because of it.

Man claims he stole a car and got attacked by a swarm of bees through witchcraft. Image: Tramino / Getty Images / MDNnewss

The video of the man making his confession went viral on X as he showed what pushed him to make the video. The clip of the man caused an uproar on social media as people discussed his fate.

Zimbabwean man admits to stealing Ford Ranger

In a video on X by @MDNnewss, a man with one hand covered in bees claimed that he recently stole a Ford Ranger. In the video, he made a desperate plea for the owner to come and get his stolen car, as he believes the bees were because he got bewitched after stating that. He said:

"Guys these bees are troubling me. I stole a 2025 Ford Ranger, I think it belongs to Jah Prayza, to anyone who knows Mukudzei Mukombe, please tell him to come and fetch his car, its in my garage. These bees are stinging me, I've suffered.

The man in the video showed a seemingly swollen hand as he made the "confession", claiming the bees were stinging him. See the clip by clicking here.

Thief caught on CCTV

Briefly News reported on CCTV footage that caught a thief in action. The clip showed a woman who was targeting shoppers, following them around a store and taking a chance when she thought they were not paying attention. A video caught the thief red-handed stealing a purse from a woman who was busy shopping.

SA applauds Ford Range owner

The video of the Zimbabwean man making his confession with bees covering his hand left some people in disbelief. Other online users believed that the man was experiencing witchcraft, and they thought the owner of the car was doing a good job. Some suspected that the man had staged the video, as they speculated that he was a beekeeper and was standing in front of beehives.

@Djandy_kay said:

"It seems like he forgot to do one thing to edit the video because we can see that he's the 🐝 keeper behind him."

@kadileleD wrote:

"Bee gives me massive chills and this guy is living with bees😭🤣"

@Allen88Yuri commented:

"We stand with the owner for doing a brilliant job."

@NAZEEM_G8 remarked:

"Some people will deal with you traditionally."

@BenFois1 joked:

"As South african we need THE contacts of this Chemical engineer I think he can clean the streets very well 👌"

@YollyBlu declared:

"No! this can't be true though 😳"

@Oracle5152 WROTE:

"We stand with the owner and bees in these difficult times."

