A woman from Bostwana married to a Zimbabwean man gave online viewers insight into the neighbouring country

The lady posted a TikTok video showing the average Zimbabwean home backyard on 2 March 2026

Online users were impressed as the woman explained a pattern she noticed while visiting Zimbabwe

A Motswana woman gave people a look at her mother-in-law's home in Zimbabwe. The lady shared some of her observations about how Zimbabweans maintain their homes.

A South African woman married to a Zimbabwean man was impressed by her mother-in-law's garden. Image: @that_tumi

Source: TikTok

The lady's video impressed some South Africans on TikTok. Many learned how Zimbaweans survived the country's ups and downs over decades.

A woman @that_tumi posted a video showing people that her Zimbabwean mother-in-law has an Edible Garden. The lady explained that most Zimbabweans will grow crops in their backyards. She shared the Zimbabwean people's tendency to grow their own food, which created some sense of stability during land reform and economic spiral. The lady gave people a tour of the Zimbabwean garden, which included corn and other edible crops. Watch the video below:

South Africa amazed by using Zimbabwean garden

Many people admired the garden that the woman showed. Some discussed how they can adopt a similar food geoing culture in their own neighbourhoods. Read the comments below:

Mona's Garden said:

"I learnt to keep a garden when I went to live with my family in Zim for few years, I've now got my own backyard garden in SA, with fruit and veg and chickens and sheep and a few cows."

Fezeka added:

"South Africa, can we normalise this. Please, in my neighbourhood of 130 houses, only 5 plants, this includes random trees, the rest is all dried space."

mhlengi said:

"The first thing my parents did when we moved to a new house in Bulawayo in the 80s, with a bigger yard, was to plant an orchard of fruit trees. Forty years on, the bounty from those trees is incredible!"

Wedzz_angel 🇿🇼🇿🇦 said:

"You just made me miss my parents' backyard garden 😭 fresh produce is the best thing to ever. Lol, the story about how they started is hilariously beautiful. My mom moved to SA in 1990 when they got married & in 92 when she was pregnant, she woke my dad in the AMs crying saying she was craving Zim grown muriwo (vegetables)."

Fredrick Bwanali commented:

"As long as you have enough water, some chicken dropping mature and time, you can create a thriving backyard garden. It is almost like second nature in Zimbabwe to have a vegetable garden. Almost every house has one."

okaesitumbeko added:

"Haven't you seen backyard gardens around in villages.. Even schools have gardens, from primary school all the way to senior school. Prisons, di kampa tsa masole everywhere."

Peter wrote:

"When i was in Zimbabwe, we didn't buy vegetables, especially onions, tomatoes, okra, bell peppers etc."

