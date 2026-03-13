A Durban content creator showed some of the wildly affordable R13 specials dropping at Food Lovers' Market for one day only

The deals covered everything from fresh produce and baked goods to meat and sausages

South Africans rushed to the comments, with some hyped about the savings and others sharing their honest thoughts about the quality and availability

A young man from Durban. Images: @josh.jacobs

Source: TikTok

Food Lovers' Market dropped a one-day special that has South Africa talking, and Durban content creator Josh Jacobs made sure nobody missed it. He shared the video on 12 March 2026 with the caption:

"Friday the 13th just got better! Food Lover's Market R13 specials are INSANE! With a wide variety of items to choose from, head to their website now to have a better look! Deals vary per region."

In the clip, Josh walked viewers through some of his favourite picks from the R13 specials. The list included Spanish sunset cocktail tomatoes, fondant doughnuts, hamburger or hot dog buns, 250g chicken livers, Vienna sausages, cocktail sausage rolls, kiwi fruit, and crowned pumpkin.

Beyond what Josh shared, the Food Lovers' Market website also listed avocados, mangoes, pineapples, pears, bananas, apples, butternut, cabbage, baguettes, beef steak, chicken drumsticks, and more. All of these were going for R13. Many people shared their thoughts on the food specials. Some advised that shoppers should always check the weight and measurements of each product before grabbing it off the shelf, as not every deal works out to great value once you do the maths.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

R13 Food Lovers' deals get SA talking

South Africans filled the comments section with a mix of excitement and very honest opinions about the R13 Food Lovers' Market specials TikToker @josh.jacobs shared:

@fabian426 wrote:

"Where's the nuts and biltong and berries and strawberries and grapes? That's what we want."

@Chad Darian Jaftha said:

"Their specials are only there in the morning. After work, all you hear is out of stock, out of stock 🙄"

@Milah laughed:

"It's the presenter for me, talking like my kids 😅😅😅"

@Mr. Facts warned:

"You need to calculate the R/kg and not be fooled."

@VILOSHNE.NOEL pointed out:

"Not in Cornubia."

@Meryse shared:

"It's my birthday, can't even go there, got no money, can't even buy a cake."

@Seexy A laughed:

"Their fruit and vegetables don't last 😂😂😂"

@Ailos noted:

"But not all Food Lovers. Jabulani Mall never had the special."

@Sassy Taylor Morrison and Kim simply wrote:

"🥰🥰🥰 One thing."

@MS PERFUMES asked:

"When will the next R100 deal be?"

A young man from Durban is showing specials at Food Lovers Market. Images: @josh.jacobs

Source: TikTok

More SA deals worth knowing about

Briefly News recently reported on a Durban content creator who spotted R100 deals at Food Lovers' Market, but some shoppers questioned whether the prices were actually worth it compared to other stores.

recently reported on a Durban content creator who spotted R100 deals at Food Lovers' Market, but some shoppers questioned whether the prices were actually worth it compared to other stores. A woman shared a markdown special on a premium Revlon hair tool combo at Clicks that had South Africans rushing to their nearest branch before stocks ran out.

Shoprite's Usave brand made headlines after launching R1 biscuits, with the retailer revealing plans that could change affordable shopping across South Africa.

Source: Briefly News