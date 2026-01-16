A man who tried to do a good thing for his community in Rustenburg spent a lot of money, but it may not have been worth it

The Good Samaritan's story reminded another citizen of the amazing work he did in two provinces to help maintain public infrastructure

The TikTok user shared photos of their efforts and spoke to Briefly News about the costs and trouble it attracted

In a video on TikTok, a content creator shared the wholesome story of a man who wanted to do good for his community. The community member who spent money to improve a Rustenburg park inspired another member of the public to share his efforts to improve public facilities, but with little reward.

A man tried to install benches for the public in the Eastern and Western Cape. Image: Stephan Louis / Pixabay / Pexels

A South African commented on a TikTok video posted on 12 January 2026 to confirm he also got in trouble with authorities for fixing public spaces. The community member told Briefly News they devoted money and time only to be met with disapproval from officials like the man from Rustenburg.

A video on TikTok by @coolstorybru_highlighted the story of a man in Rustenburg who was slammed by the municipality of Rustenburg for cleaning a park without permission. The clip reminded another TikTok user, @foxy.africa, of facing similar treatment. The South African shared that he completed similar projects in the Eastern Cape and Western Cape, fixing public benches at a picnic spot. @foxy.africa told Briefly News that in 2006, he installed two picnic benches at R4,000 each, one on the R102 Nature's Valley pass on the Plettenberg Bay (Western Cape) side, and the second on the Eastern Cape side of the Bloukrans River. The same projects in 2026 would cost 11,239.13 according to the inflation calculator, more than R20 000 for two benches.

A South African fixed a Western Cape public bench decades ago and shared an update on it. Image: @foxy.africa

To date, only the Western Cape bench is being used after the Eastern Cape bench was vandalised and destroyed over the past decade. @foxy.africa told Briefly News the Western Cape bench's installation faced some resistance from authorities even in 2006:

"Officials drove past and stopped, and questioned whether permission had been granted and initially tried to stop the work. They eventually left, and we finished the work. Someone came and painted the bench green and put up a SANParks “under maintenance” sign."

Since then, @foxy.africa says they added information about who serviced the bench on a plaque, and it gets re-varnished from time to time.

The second bench in the Eastern Cape was ruined over a decade. Image: @foxy.africa

SA applauds effort to fix picnic spots

Many online users thought that the comments with photos of fixed public benches were wholesome. People encouraged @foxy.africa to keep doing good.

Hlu Melo gushed:

"Props to you, brother 🔥🔥🔥"

zolanhlangulela cheered:

"Well done buddy👌🌺 Keep doing great things for our country…We can save our country if we start with our neighbourhoods🌺"

