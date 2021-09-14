Tshwane Man Fined R1 500 For Growing a Vegetable Garden by the Sidewalk

A Tshwane man's good deeds have been meeting with contention by the Tshwane metro police department

For three years, Joe Nkuna had been growing a vegetable garden on the pavement outside his house to help poor neighbourhoods

The TMPD told Nkuna that he needed to remove his sidewalk garden because he was breaking the law by gardening without a permit

PRETORIA - Tshwane metro police department (TMPD) officers previously warned Joe Nkuna that if he did not remove his sidewalk vegetable garden he could be arrested for breaking by-laws and they have now decided to fine him R1 500 for his garden.

Nkuna took to Facebook under the name Djo BaNkuna to explain that police visited him at his home to hand him the fine and gave him 30 days to pay it. Nkuna stated that he would rather take his chances at court and defend himself.

The Tshwane police have given Koe Nkuna a fine of R1 500 for not removing his sidewalk garden. Image: Bjo BaNkuna

Nkuna says started his garden to assist his wife who is a social worker. His wife would donate fruits and vegetables that she bought to help people from impoverished backgrounds in Pretoria.

According to TimesLIVE, Nkuna began gardening on the sidewalk three years ago and has since harvested pumpkins, beetroot, sweet potatoes and onions.

After years of success and helping people that were in need, Nkuna was told by authorities that someone had lodged a complaint against him and told him he was not allowed to plant on the pavement without permission.

According to IOL, the police told Nkuna in accordance with the by-law, he needs a permit from his local municipality to plant on the side of the road because that area belongs to the local government, however, he says people in the municipal offices are not aware of such a by-law.

Nkuna was told he could plant on the sidewalk but it would be at his own risk. Unfortunately, Nkuna made the decision to tell the police who had visited him about his garden that he did not need a permit.

They told him he still needed to remove his garden despite the by-law not being in existence. They warned that he did not remove his garden he could be jailed. He added that if the garden is really a problem for the police he will remove it.

