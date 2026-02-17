A video showed a neighbourhood in Johannesburg where people got sick and tired of public service delivery

Areas in Johannesburg north were badly affected by electricity and water cuts

Videos on social media showed residents in affluent areas of Johannesburg responding to not having consistent access to basic resources

A post on TikTok shared on 16 February 2026 showed people in Johannesburg dealing with a massive power cut. South Africans in the big city have been coping with an interrupted water supply and power outages in some areas.

Johannesburg residents protested for basic access to resources. Image: Jason Sebera / Pexels /@caxton.jhbwest / TikTok

The video highlighted how much electricity cuts have become worse in Johannesburg. South Africa's questionable service delivery affected more affluent areas, and the protest sparked varying reactions.

In a clip shared on TikTok by @caxton.jhbwest, residents in Johannesburg's Roodepoort took to the streets to protest. They were expressing how fed up they were with living without electricity. The residents were calmly chanting that they wanted their electricity back in the neighbourhood. The people on the streets were yelling:

"We want power, we want power."

Watch the video of people purchasing below:

South Africa discusses Joburg water shortage

Many people thought that the people protesting could have done it better, so that they would be taken more seriously. Other Johannesburg residents have been struggling with water access, which sparked a lot of protests in the big city. While protesting is not new in Mzansi, most happen in townships. The rise of protests in Joburg North highlights that service delivery is on a decline that is now affecting "affluent suburbs".

Johannesburg has had waves of water and power cuts. Image: Ministar Samuel

Online users joked that people in affluent areas are not used to fighting for their rights. Viewers pointed a finger at the state for Johannesburg's water and electricity problems. Read people's comments below:

starlight_katli was not impressed by the protest:

"They sound so exhausted. Where is the energy, man, the anger! Come on?!"

no name slammed the protest:

"Honeydew had no power for some time, we never did such. Don't block the roads.. we left the hood to avoid such😏"

moruticathbert thought the protest was not effective:

"😂😂😂The service provider dies of laughter hearing this kind regards protest."

... imagined the protest would not help the situation:

"POV: The utility guys who were suppose to restore their power are turning around because the road is blocked😏"

SÜTRÅ World Wide was stunned that the area had no electricity:

"Even little falls? Yah neh, akusena ma'Suburbs 😏sonke siphila eKasi mos."

Samu blamed the government for the power cuts:

"ANC is failing the country, ngapha too much corruption."

Pauline Leclerc recalled all the shortages in Johannesburg:

"No water in Midrand. No electricity in Roodepoort. Be wise when you vote."

