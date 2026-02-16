A TikTok video showed donkeys in a small town in the Eastern Cape

The livestock was freely roaming in Makhanda, and an onlooker captured their antics

South Africans wanted the clip of the rural-looking South African town to spread globally

South Africa has become a favourite destination for travellers around the world. A video showing a small town in South Africa was a hit as people wanted it to go viral to make Mzansi look less inviting to foreigners.

A scene in the Eastern Cape of donkeys interacting left people thoroughly entertained. Image: @nowell754

A clip captured two farm animals tussling in a small town's city centre and was posted on 5 February 2026. The video was a hilarious sight and sparked discussion about how the Easter Cape tends to be the place for odd occurrences.

In a video on TikTok by @nowell754, donkeys were having a face-off in the Eastern Cape. The farm animals were snapping at each other while at the petrol station. The background showed the donkeys were in Makhanda. One of the donkeys bolted away, and they chased each other down the road. Watch the clip of the donkeys in a clash below:

South Africa jokes about fighting donkeys

Some thought that the video of the farm animals in town would confuse potential tourists who want to visit South Africa. An online user wanted the clip to spread as a representation of South Africa so that fewer wealthy foreigners visit, slowing down rising living costs.

People joked about the donkeys, likening them to modes of transport having a fight. Donkeys are commonly used as transportation in the Eastern Cape rural areas as they are cost-effective and are often a way to make money. According to Donkeys for Africa, worker donkeys are often used to provide delivery services for village people. Using donkeys helps to provide access to resources, move goods to facilitate building homes, and more. Read the comments about the donkey fight below:

The scene of the donkeys was in Makhanda, a small town in the Eastern Cape. Image: TheGift777

Okuhle wanted the video to go viral:

"The Americans need to see this."

ndingu ndinguye found the small town to be charming:

"Small town kupholile. I don't know why, but indikhumbuza u7de laan.(it reminds me of 7de laan"

💕zee. was full of questions

"My question is zifike njani la egarage 😭🤣🤣"

Onwaba Ntlanti joked:

"As the great urban poet, Now once said, 'Phakathi kweBhayi neMonti ndiRhini-Rhini'."

Straw_Hat was amused by the donkey fight:

"Rhodes Uber wars are getting out of hand😂"

God🇿🇦 thought the scene was funny:

"Mode of transport is fighting one another 😭🤣"

Buzwe Mhlope was stitches over the clip:

"This is the most eastern cape thing I've seen in a while."

Jaxx_Amahle exclaimed:

"Best country in the world to be honest 😭😂"

