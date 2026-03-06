South Africa's army went viral because of its drill at an official gathering

The men in the military gained attention as they demonstrated how organised they are as a unit

People could not help but make jokes as they watched the soldiers who were carefully directed by an officer to put on a display of power and focus

A video on TikTok shared on 18 February 2026 showed an official march by the SANDF. In the past, enforcers of the law went viral because of questionable marches that did very little to show the public their prowess.

Soldiers nailed their drill in a TikTok video. Image: @don_selassi

Source: TikTok

A recent TikTok video showed a unit of the military that showed off its focus and precision. The video of the soldiers' amassed attention from South Africans.

In a video on TikTok by @don_selassi a military leader was giving instructions to soldiers who were lined up perfectly for a drill. He signalled for them to change their position, and they all moved seamlessly in perfect unison. The leader was thoroughly impressed that he seemingly threw his baton down in frustration, saying "Yeses, f*k", but it was actually an expression of compliment to their precision. Watch the video below

South Africa applauds SANDF

Many people thought the video of the military was amazing. Viewers were delighted to see that they were soldiers who were able to show that they are put together through a march. Read people's comments:

People applauded the soldiers for being impressive. Image: Art Guzman

Source: UGC

Enock Janna commented:

"That's how you will become a real soldier they is no respect, no soft life, no pizza, no sweets, that's a military base."

Siyabonga Brian Ndaba shared his experience in the army:

"He reminds me of my drill instructor 😂😂😂. Ran to that board and came back 🤣🤣🤣 you don't want work General Sebake."

Wolf Spirit shared:

"You will be surprised how quickly one can unlearn foot drill if not practised continuously. .Just take a few golden oldies and see what happens."

Advocate P'kaay shared:

"😴 This reminds me of around 2024 in kroonstad got in field battle with two of these guys but they were out of uniforms, i must admit though my confidence in believing in their martials and how we once was brainwashed and the fear they planted in us G's about them went from 100 to 5 percent... 🤣🤣 I learned ukuthi Yazih training and yelling isn't the same as real physical war 😒."

Saved By Jesus. gushed over the instructor:

"He reminds ME of one of the BEST INSTRUCTORS in the SANDF PO Phiri from SA NAVY...he did it with his all heart and spirit...he loved training!"

Kat said:

"He is impressed its just that he does not want them to know😂😂"

Other Briefly News stories about soldiers

Source: Briefly News