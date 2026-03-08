3 Men Throw Full Crates At Each Other To Load Delivery Truck At Lighting Speed in TikTok Video
- A TikTok video showed a group of men who were working extremely hard
- They were busy with their duties of the day, and they impressed people with their manual labour skills
- Online users were floored after watching the men do their job with unbelievable expertise
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
In a post on TikTok, a man was working with others doing some manual labour. The workers were clearly experienced in their job, as they executed their duties flawlessly.
The video shared on 4 March 2026, which captured the men who were doing the most on the job, became viral. Many South Africans were in awe of how the men were focused while performing their work duties.
In a TikTok video by @user3526277436366, three men were loading full crates onto a delivery vehicle. They were working together, and all of them were impressive because of their speed. The men were practically a type of human conveyor belt as they threw crates between them, passing each one at lightning speed. One of them was stacking the crates into the truck quickly to keep up. Watch the video of the men below:
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
South Africa applauds men working hard
Online users could not stop raving about the men who were doing the most on the job. Some had jokes about how hard the men were working. Read peoples people's comments below:
Jarred Jennings wished the men were paid better:
"These are the guys that should get paid proper salaries not peanuts they work hard."
user1783929262 was amused by the men's skill:
"POV: stated on the CV ,can work in a fast pace environment and work well under pressure."
kamogelomaphanga imagined the men faced pressure:
"After your salary gets in, someone's daughter will ask you R2000 for hair and nail😫after they call you broke or stingy."
Mtembu Njoromba kaMoyeni was impressed by the speedy guys:
"All I need to know is there is a need for this speed coz this is going to cost your jobs or fines ngama empty womlungu laniwophulayo."
Lissy’s INTRO🔬 was full of jokes:
"I had to pause the video to give them a break😭🤚"
prince Matach also added to the humour:
"😭😭 Basadi you see mara please don’t ask them money."
Supreme saw the potential in the men's expertise:
"A degree in chain supply management."
lee kayz highlighted one of the men who was doing the most:
"Nobody is talking about the guy in the truck,how fast he is arranging the crates 😞"
Other Briefly New stories about people on the job
- People were impressed by SANDF soldiers who were perfectly organised to deliver a stunning drill routine.
- Online users applauded a man who proved that he was able to teach people who are not Zulu how to sing just like them.
- A petrol attendant gave immaculate service to a man who gave to the filling station on a motorbike.
- South Africans were amazed by an SAPS member who shared a video of his day while on duty.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 3 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za