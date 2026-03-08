A TikTok video showed a group of men who were working extremely hard

They were busy with their duties of the day, and they impressed people with their manual labour skills

Online users were floored after watching the men do their job with unbelievable expertise

In a post on TikTok, a man was working with others doing some manual labour. The workers were clearly experienced in their job, as they executed their duties flawlessly.

A man and his colleagues load crates with insane skill. Image: @user3526277436366

Source: TikTok

The video shared on 4 March 2026, which captured the men who were doing the most on the job, became viral. Many South Africans were in awe of how the men were focused while performing their work duties.

In a TikTok video by @user3526277436366, three men were loading full crates onto a delivery vehicle. They were working together, and all of them were impressive because of their speed. The men were practically a type of human conveyor belt as they threw crates between them, passing each one at lightning speed. One of them was stacking the crates into the truck quickly to keep up. Watch the video of the men below:

South Africa applauds men working hard

Online users could not stop raving about the men who were doing the most on the job. Some had jokes about how hard the men were working. Read peoples people's comments below:

South Africans felt manual labourers deserve to be paid more. Image: Cottonbro / Pexels

Source: UGC

Jarred Jennings wished the men were paid better:

"These are the guys that should get paid proper salaries not peanuts they work hard."

user1783929262 was amused by the men's skill:

"POV: stated on the CV ,can work in a fast pace environment and work well under pressure."

kamogelomaphanga imagined the men faced pressure:

"After your salary gets in, someone's daughter will ask you R2000 for hair and nail😫after they call you broke or stingy."

Mtembu Njoromba kaMoyeni was impressed by the speedy guys:

"All I need to know is there is a need for this speed coz this is going to cost your jobs or fines ngama empty womlungu laniwophulayo."

Lissy’s INTRO🔬 was full of jokes:

"I had to pause the video to give them a break😭🤚"

prince Matach also added to the humour:

"😭😭 Basadi you see mara please don’t ask them money."

Supreme saw the potential in the men's expertise:

"A degree in chain supply management."

lee kayz highlighted one of the men who was doing the most:

"Nobody is talking about the guy in the truck,how fast he is arranging the crates 😞"

Source: Briefly News