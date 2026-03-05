A TikTok video showed a man who was teaching a group how to sing like Zulu men

The clip became a viral hit as the choral master was teaching the men of European descent how to sing like an African

Viewers on TikTok were fascinated after hearing the progress that the men were making singing in isiZulu

In a video on TikTok, people watched a man who was spreading Zulu culture. The man was standing in front of a group and teaching them how to sing.

A man showed the result of his Zulu choral singing lessons.

Source: TikTok

Online users were impressed after hearing the men who were learning how to sing isiZulu. The video of the men shared on 2 March 2026 highlighted a moment of South African unity.

In a TikTok video, @leemoth showed a man who was leading a group of white men in an isiZulu song. The gent was teaching them voice control as they boomed in unison. They were also seeing isiZulu lyrics, and then went straight to the remarkable voice control. The men were performing a style of singing called amahubo among the Zulu. Amahubo songs are performed to tap into Zulu power and are a key part of the tribe's identity. The songs are used to maintain a bond among the living, the ancestors, and between God and people. Watch the video of the men singing in isiZulu below:

South Africa impressed by man learning isiZulu

Many people thought that the video of the man teaching others how to sing like isiZulu men was heartwarming. Online users were also impressed by how the entire group sounded. Read the comments below:

South Africans raved about traditional Zulu singing as a cultural practice.

Source: UGC

Gugz gushed over the singing:

"Beautiful, this is how we form a uniquely South African culture 💖 everyone is involved."

mathembis applauded:

"This is beautiful bhuti, when listening without looking, you imagine ibutho nje, coming back to watch you like woooooow 😍👌❤️"

.(fullstop) wrote:

"Mara Chillies ndi superstar shem, this man is aiming for legend status in the choral world, and he's going there."

🌷🌷phumyking 🌷🌷 was oozing with Zulu pride:

"No nation is greater than the Zulu nation 🥰 they hate us but deep down they know 🥰"

Simphiwe was critical yet accepting of the vocal display:

"You know what, I ain't mad. It's fine, let them uplift our ancestors like how our people are uplifting their ancestors in churches (Imusamu abelungu.)"

Mrs M. reflected on the power of Zulu singing:

"Zulu's songs are too spiritual, I'm feeling goosebumps."

Linda Nzuzo gushed:

"Zulu music and chants are very deeply spiritual. There's no way you won't react or that you won't be moved 💯"

Manqoba Masina was moved by the Zulu choral singing moment:

"Ngiyaphinda futhi; if it wasn't for politics and money, we would have got along years ago."

