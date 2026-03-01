Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A video on TikTok showed a KZN man having fun with a South African classic song

The man became a viral hit as he was trying to sing a classic by the late Mandoza word for word

The video of the man was a hit as people were stunned by the white South African imitating the iconic Mandoza

A man in KZN was having the time of his life in a video where he gave a life performance. People were impressed by the video of the man who showed his love for a South African classic.

A man performing 'Nkalankatha' went viral in a TikTok video. Image: @clairecandicewalsh

Source: TikTok

The man commanded attention from people as he tried to entertain a crowd with a Mandoza hit. Many felt that the man was representing South Africa well in the TikTok shared on 28 February 2026.

In a TikTok video by @clairecandicewalsh, a man was having fun with Mandoza's classic hit Nkalankatha. The man was performing for people who were watching him at what looked like a campsite. The man perfectly mimicked Mandoza's voice. Despite his prefect cadence, he was completely butchering the isiZulu song's lyrics during his performance. Watch the video below:

South Africa amused by man's Mandoza impression

Many thought that the video of the man singing his heart out was hilarious. Some wished the man had learned the lyrics to Nkalankatha. The hit song was released in 2000 and became a type of national anthem. According to New24, the song was popular that Mandoza admitted he did not enjoy performing it anymore after 11 years. Mandoza's passing in 2016 cemented the song as his most iconic projects. Read people's comments below:

Mandoza was responsible for the release of 'Nkalankatha' and it skyrocketed in Mzansi. Image: @PfareloMulondo / X

Source: Twitter

Unbothered said:

"At least he's got the voice on point, unfortunately I can't say much about the lyrics."

PR⭕PHET ISAAC ⭕ wrote:

"I love South Africa ❤️may the lord continue to bless this land , we love you sir❤️"

Tebza home & meals🥘 commented:

"I love him I will definitely pay to watch him.. The personality is 100% voice 100% but can someone teach him the lyrics he will definitely go far with this Idea.... Love love him ♥️♥️♥️did he say hey Bafwethu somewhere 😂"

Leanna. joked:

"This is Mandoza, if what you see is different from what I just said, you are wrong!"

TEEKAY was impressed:

"The energy🔥 The voice 🔥 Mandoza would be proud. Exclusively RSA🙌🙌"

Thobani Mwonder Ngcobo was honest:

"The voice is 👌 but the lyrics 😁"

1ForeignKiwi was amused:

"Being bored in South Africa is a choice 😭"

Ziksee was inspired:

"I must start practicing Steve Hofmeyr songs to perform them ekasi."

I am Queen Divine🇿🇦 pointed out:

"People saying they don't like it... did you realize he wasn't performing for you😂😁😁.... Anyway, it's lit🎊"

Waya was hacked:

"Performing an iconic song without knowing the lyrics is disrespectful."

Other Briefly News stories about South African fun

Source: Briefly News