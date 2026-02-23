“Let Him Cook”: US Man Praises South African Deep House Music
- An American man praised South African deep house music, saying local artists delivered powerful sound and impressive production
- The video showed his excitement and appreciation, with many South Africans proudly reacting in the comments section
- His reaction highlighted the global reach of South African music and cultural exchange through marriage and shared experiences
A US man was stunned by South African deep house, praising the artists, beats, and soulful production, sparking pride as locals celebrated their sound going global
TikTok user @amerizulu2u posted a video on 21 February 2026 praising South African deep house music. The American man, who is married to a South African Zulu woman, said South Africans truly delivered when it came to music. He joked that his SA family should have warned him about how good it was.
He applauded the artists, production quality, and unique sound. He said the music impressed him deeply, and his reaction was genuine and full of excitement. Deep House is a distinct music genre in South Africa often considered as the soul of the country's electronic scene for over a decade. It blends traditional African rhythms, soulful vocals, and jazz influences with deep basslines, often featuring a more laid-back or soulful sound compared to European counterparts.
American man impressed by SA sound
South African deep house has grown globally in recent years. Many international fans appreciate its soulful rhythm and layered beats. His praise felt like global recognition of local talent. The video posted by user @amerizulu2u confirmed that deep house music remains one of Mzansi's favourite genre.
Social media users reacted proudly. Many commented let him cook as he continued hyping the genre. Others shared song recommendations. His marriage and connection to South Africa made the moment even more meaningful. The clip celebrated music as a bridge between nations.
Check out the TikTok video below:
What did Mzansi say?
Lebza said:
"Please check yesterday is gone by Dearson & Labtoniq. 🔥😭"
Madumane204 said:
"Lesson to South African afro jazz. Tell me, uzweni."
Beatrice said:
"Wait until you hear redemial deep house Afro tech and afro dub, by the likes of Buddynice, Roctonic SA, Darkhouse... And then we have the exclusives. 😭😭"
Healthy things said:
"You must listen to a mixtape of deep house music. Not just single tracks, deep house will change you the way you think and the way you talk, trust me. 🔥🔥🔥"
Hella said:
"You know I love your energy. ❤️ Great stuff. 👍"
Nwabisa551 said:
"That 'yoh' 🤣🤣🤣🤣 You'll have a playlist you never repeat."
Eish lite said:
"That's my son's genre, deep house, it's so beautiful."
Lifa_N Shabangu said:
"Check out stay true sounds... The rest will come to u or listen to Ceega wa Meropa mixtapes."
