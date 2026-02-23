A local award-winning DJ, Lloyd Paul, entertained Hillcrest High School learners with South Africa's unofficial anthem

The viral TikTok video showcased high school unity and energetic dance moves among a group of learners

Comments reflected nostalgia for the song and highlighted past school experiences

Lloyd served as the DJ for the day.

Lloyd Paul, a local award-winning musician, captured the unity at Hillcrest High School, showing how learners came together to enjoy a local track known as South Africa's unofficial national anthem, Sister Bethina by Mgarimbe.

Taking to his TikTok account on 17 February 2026, Lloyd, who was live on the decks to entertain the learners, showed how the teenagers unleashed their dance moves in an open field as soon as they heard the first few seconds of the song. Before continuing the song, Lloyd scratched the turntables, leaving some of the learners to wonder what was happening. Fortunately, the song continued, and so did the festivities.

Watch the TikTok video here.

South Africans enjoy the school unity

The viral video had several members of the online community gathering in the comment section.

The high schoolers enjoyed the jams.

@djrandy02 wrote under the post:

"Definitely an anthem."

@sphelele_hlongwane_ stated with a laugh:

"This song will never expire."

A curious @finedyan asked Lloyd:

"What was that at the beginning?"

@buhlenzimande9303 shared with the public in the comment section:

"What makes me sad is that DJ Jabzeen is not alive to witness this."

Given that the learners were born in the 2000s, and the song was released in 2006, when they were just babies, @_bojo143 asked with laughter:

"What do they know about Sister Bethina?"

@snsindane, who seemed to be a former pupil, told the online community:

"We never got DJs during our time."

