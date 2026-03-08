Shamiso and Londie London were getting roasted once again over their latest podcast episode with Phil Mphela

The podcast hosts under Podcast and Chill were under fire for their comments about Tyla, and they've continued to get raked over hot coals

Shamiso and Londie London opened up about their dating experiences during a segment of their show, which also went viral

Shamiso and Londie London have not been able to catch a break since the beginning of their show on the Podcast and Chill Network. The Read the Room podcast, released on 5 March 2026, became a hot topic following their criticism of Tyla's dress at the NAACP awards.

Shamiso and Londie London continued to get dragged when they discussed dating on 'Read the Room'. Image: @shamiso_ / @londie_london_official

Source: Instagram

Shamiso and Londie London moved on to talk about their experiences in dating, and it was not well-received either. South Africans launched another discussion criticising the media personalities' thoughts on relationships.

In another post on X by @TheHypeChannel, Shamiso and Londie London became a hot topic after they shared their experiences with love bombing. Both of the hosts were complaining about how often men love bomb them with gifts. Shamiso said that she dated a man who initially spoiled her, but then, once they were in a relationship, it all stopped, and he would ask her for money. Londie London agreed that there are some men who are only trying to get them under the guise of material spoils. Shamiso referred to the dating tactic as many having a recruitment budget. She said:

"They have money to get you but they don't have the money to keep you."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

South Africa drags Shamiso and Londie London again

People were still salty over the podcast duo's Tyla comments. Online users criticised Shamiso and Londie London's hot takes about dating. Read the comments below:

Phil Mphela is a part of the 'Podcast and Chill' network with Shamiso and Londie London. Image: @kgopolomphela

Source: Instagram

@iamkagi_styles was not impressed:

"And you guys were fighting me when I said the purchase, resell and use of podcast equipment should go through ICASA regulation, approval and accreditation."

@bvhearts threw shots:

"If you want to lose brain cells, this is the podcast for you."

@BlvckScvleOle remarked:

"I don’t understand the hype behind this chick and why we keep seeing her."

Others discussed their take on love bombing:

@MazwiMa4482 was stunned by Shamiso's take:

"Recruitment budget? Hayi batho ba rata maphelo a go impresser trying to fit in the wrong category........entlek any girl can be a type if you show her the picture of the money."

@mpho_khumalo1 agreed with Shamiso:

"This is so true. And it seems to be a thing lately. The “down time” becomes extended, and sometimes he’s not even down; that’s just who he is. Whatever he was doing in the beginning was literally just on “recruitment budget”."

@Nalzzy remarked:

"I’m a believer in slow & steady. No love bombing has ever worked out for me. You soon realise why they came in so hot and fast. They’re never my kinda people, those ones."

@Strictlybettin3 was stunned:

"Women claim to know so much about men, yet they get bamboozled by the same behaviour."

@Vhoyde argued:

"Lovebombing works the majority of the time, and it always will. Because women like things and they always will."

Musa Khawula questions Phil Mphela's 'PNC' role

Briefly News previously reported that Musa Khawula was open that he was not impressed with Podcast and Chill's latest hire. The gossipmonger took shots at Phil Mphela, who is officially a part of the Podcast and Chill Network.

Musa Khawula made it clear that he had a lot of beef with Phil Mphela. South Africans discussed the claims that Musa Khawula made about Phil on 27 February 2026.

Many people thought that Musa's post about Phil was savage and uncalled for.

Source: Briefly News