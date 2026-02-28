Musa Khawula had a bone to pick with entertainment blogger Phil Mphela

The gossip monger took to his social media to comment on Phil Mphela's recent new gig with Podcast and Chill

Musa Khawula let people know that he had strong feelings about Phil Mphela's new job under MacG's network

Musa Khawula was open that he was not impressed with Podcast and Chill's latest hire. The gossipmonger took shots at Phil Mphela, who is officially a part of the Podcast and Chill Network.

Musa Khawula comes for Phil Mphela over blogger's new 'Podcast and Chill' gig. Image: @philmphela / @musakhawula / X

Source: UGC

Musa Khawula made it clear that he had a lot of beef with Phil Mphela. South Africans discussed the claims that Musa Khawula made about Phil on 27 February 2026.

In a recent post on X, Musa Khawula was trying to figure out why Phil was under the Podcast and Chill network. The gossipmonger listed all of the entertainment bloggers' alleged fails when it comes to TV and blogging. He directly asked MacG to explain why he hired Phil, claiming no one cares what the blogger has to say. Read the post that Musa shared:

South Africa stunned by Musa Khawula's Phil Mphela attack

Many people thought that Musa's post about Phil was savage and uncalled for. Read people's comments below:

Phil Mphela joined MacG's 'Podcast and Chill' network. Image: PodcastandChill / X

Source: Twitter

@its_khumo said:

"Musa, whatever they offer you to delete this I’ll triple it. DO NOT FOLD! "

@RealMoltenoSA wrote:

"I fail to understand why people don’t realise that this account is being used to degrade people’s personalities. Regardless of what’s there status is to society. there’s certain narrative that is being pushed here and I’m going to get to bottom of it.The hunter will become the hunted."

@ka_madesi agreed with Musa:

"Lol I’m on Musa’s side here. No honestly Phil can’t even speak he stutters no one is listening to such for two hours."

@msmonakhisi said:

"I didn't know Philip was a nobody. I really thought he is big in the entertainment industry."

@Amor_kotola wondered:

"You coming for MaG or Phil? Choose who you are beefing with ."

@WolfePI9 defended Phil:

"You're too harsh on Phil, he bothers nobody."

@iam_Sfetso argued:

"One word. 'CREDIBILITY' Phil is a strategic addition, he wasn't added for numbers, he was added because corporate SA has a certain level of trust on his reporting, eg. how many times have you seen people say, "Everytime when a story breaks I wait for Phil to tweet about it"

@TshephoSes defended MacG:

" MacG may have failed in many things but his podcast it’s still the #1 in the country. Numbers don’t lie."

SABC journo reacts to Musa Khawula’s claims about politician

Briefly News previously reported that Popular SABC reporter and anchor Chriselda Zozi Lewis sparked a flurry of reactions online after reacting to explosive claims made by controversial blogger Musa Khawula about Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema.

On Wednesday, 25 February 2026, Khawula once again targeted Malema. He had previously alleged that the politician was involved in an affair, but quickly deleted that post and hinted that there was a reason behind its removal.

As South Africans weighed in on allegations made by Khawula, Chriselda Zozi Lewis joined the chat with a one-word reaction that sparked a flurry of reactions.

Source: Briefly News