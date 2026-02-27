Sol Phenduka finally cleared the air on his relationship, or lack thereof, with controversial critic Nota Baloyi

Following the podcaster's recent remarks about Nota on his podcast, fans are convinced now more than ever that Sol may strongly dislike him

His comments were met with mixed reactions from the online community as followers debated Nota's controversial reputation and tendency to get under people's skin

Sol Phenduka addressed the claims that he hates Nota Baloyi. Images: Solphendukaa, lavidaNOTA

Source: Twitter

Sol Phenduka lifted the lid on his apparent feud with Nota Baloyi following several clashes on and off camera.

Following the airing of the Podcast and Chill Network Reshuffle Round Table on 27 February 2026, which introduced the new members of the "new era" of the Podcast and Chill Network, which included Nota, fans claimed to have picked up animosity between him and Sol.

One supporter, SIYA_VS, sent Sol a post on X and claimed to have noticed his strong dislike for Nota.

"@Solphendukaa, you hate Nota, neh? Like, everything you said, even after the 'We cool' chat, just showed that you despise the guy."

Responding to the post, Sol plainly denied the fan's claims, stating, "No man, I don't hate Nota."

One of the men's clashes during the show involved their personal relationships with Sizwe Dhlomo, where they seemingly competed to see who was closer to the veteran broadcaster.

Sol offered to call Sizwe to have him clarify Nota's claims regarding Kaya 959 and referred to Sizwe as "his boy." This was followed by a swift rebuttal by Nota.

"He's not 'your boy,' he's my boy."

Nota went on to argue that while Sol may have a work relationship with Dhlomo, their bond had a richer history attached to it, claiming they met in high school.

Meanwhile, Sol argued that Nota's friendship with Sizwe can't be as close as he claimed if he had never once been to the former MTV Base presenter's house.

"Have you been to Sizwe's house? No one just goes to Sizwe's house. Only people like Trevor Noah go to his house, not just any random person."

Sol Phenduka said he doesn't hate Nota Baloyi despite fans' claims. Images: Solphendukaa, lavidaNOTA

Source: Twitter

This was the tip of the iceberg for many who believed the men may not be seeing eye to eye.

The tension apparently started when Nota accused Sol of scamming him out of thousands of rands after booking him for a show, and the DJ failed to pitch.

During an episode of Podcast and Chill, it was alleged that the pair bumped into each other in between shooting their shows and exchanged words. This confrontation, according to MacG, nearly turned physical, with Sol allegedly needing to be restrained.

Meanwhile, as the Podcast and Chill Network officially welcomes the new faces, with both men under the same roof, the air remains thick with tension, leaving fans to wonder if they will be able to coexist with such deep-seated personal rivalry.

See Sol Phenduka's post and watch their new episode below.

Fans react to Sol Phenduka's post

Online users argued that Sol's hate for Nota was as clear as day, with some stating that the controversial critic made it easy for many people to dislike him.

TheRealAyabonga said:

"Yeah, I clocked it also. Those jokes towards Nota were personal. You know when someone doesn't like you, and they make those side jokes, then they laugh alone."

Happy_Makhado stated:

"You hate him, bro, there’s nothing wrong. You just showed it on today’s episode."

NdinguSandile wrote:

"If it's not hate, you could see the anger. Sol has not really moved on from whatever was between them, but as time goes on, he will be fine."

Ncanana_Sithe recalled:

"But you wanted to hit him."

SIYA_VS argued:

"You are not feeling that guy, hey. It might not be hate, but it’s something very close."

DavidNane posted:

"I don't blame you, Phenduka."

