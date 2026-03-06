Londie London and Shamiso Mosaka sparked intense outrage after sharing their critique of Tyla's recent outfit

The TV stars-turned-podcasters weighed in on Tyla's look for the NAACP Image Awards, describing it as basic and uninspired

This ignited viral backlash from Tyla's supporters, who did not hold back in their criticism of Londie and Shamiso for apparently "hating" on the singer

Londie London and Shamiso Mosaka criticised Tyla’s look at the NAACP Image Awards. Images: londie_london_official, tyla, shamiso_.

Source: Instagram

Londie London and Shamiso Mosaka recently found themselves at the centre of online backlash over their remarks about one of Tyla's recent outfits.

During an episode of their newly-launched podcast, Read the Room on 4 March 2026, the reality TV stars scrutinised Tyla's look for the NAACP Image Awards, saying it was basic.

"I love Tyla down. I didn't understand the vision; maybe it's above me, but for me, the dress looks more like a slip dress that you wear underneath another dress," said Shamiso.

She acknowledged the effort put into Tyla's makeup; however, she said there was a "disconnect" with her face beat and her ensemble, saying,

"I feel like the hair and makeup gave 'gown,' like a princess, while the dress gave 'I'm chilling.'"

Also sharing her view, Londie said Tyla's look may have been intended to appear as though she "just woke up."

The singer argued that "more work could have been done" to make her dress stand out, including adding some bedazzling or even getting a different dress altogether.

"Get a corset dress, get it properly made to accentuate your curves. Because I have that dress, I wear it when I'm cleaning my house."

To accept the award for Outstanding International Song on 28 February, the singer wore a plain black figure-hugging dress by Jean Paul Gaultier and paired it with Christian Louboutin Rosalie Jewel heels with crystal detailing. However, the real statement was the jewels, which reportedly cost an arm and a leg.

Tyla stunned in Jacob & Co diamond accessories, comprising a choker said to be worth about R67 million and matching earrings estimated at R48 million. With her hair styled in a messy bun and a side fringe, her look mirrored the new direction of her upcoming album, A-POP.

The singer recently shared that she is entering a more "mature" era and is excited to release music that reflects this growth. However, with some South Africans already sceptical of her new style, it remains to be seen how her updated sound will land at home and across the globe.

See Tyla's look and watch Londie London and Shamiso's video below.

Social media blasts Londie London and Shamiso Mosaka

As the footage made the rounds on social media, Tyla's fans did not hold back on their criticism of the podcasters.

sagg.luv slammed the hosts:

"Fashion critics from people who recreate Pinterest outfits?"

Ms Shayshay. threw shade at Shamiso Mosaka:

"Lol, whether you slept in it yesterday, you can’t wear it where she wore it."

naddii🤍 argued:

"Simplicity is the ultimate complexity. Tyla looked stunning that day."

Tygers accused Londie London and Shamiso Mosaka of not understanding fashion and being envious of Tyla. Images: shamiso_, tyla, londie_london_official

Source: Instagram

LeeAnn B noted:

"Y'all forgetting she had on diamonds worth R4 million, the dress had to be simple for the jewellery to stand out."

Mankwe Kgomo posted:

"You don't need to do too much sometimes, just elegant and simple, she looks fire."

Themzzzy_bby dissed the hosts:

"Smells like jealousy, lowkey."

Tyla reveals her "plan B" if music didn't work out

In more Tyla updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to Tyla sharing the backup career she would have pursued had her music career not taken off.

Her supporters watched their fave with pride and admired her for setting a firm foundation for herself.

Source: Briefly News