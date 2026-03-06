Shebeshxt's baby mama, Kholofelo Moloto, recently had social media buzzing when she wished her late daughter, Onthatile, a happy birthday

The musician and content creator's firstborn daughter died in a tragic car accident in Limpopo province

South Africans on social media comforted Moloto on her social media post and wished Onthatile a happy birthday

Shebeshxt's baby mama celebrates daughter's birthday. Images: Shebemaburna and Kholofelo.m27

Businesswoman Kholofelo Moloto, who recently gave birth to musician Shebeshxt's second daughter, recently celebrated their late daughter, Onthatile's 10th birthday.

Moloto previously made headlines on social media when she admitted that she was not coping without their late daughter, who died in a car accident.

The Twerka rapper also previously trended on social media when videos and photos of him attending his late daughter's funeral were shared online.

The content creator celebrated her late daughter's birthday on 27 February 2026 on her social media account and captioned the post, "loved and lost."

Moloto posted a video on her TikTok account of Onthatile and said: "On this day, 27/02/2016. Happiest heavenly birthday to you, my love. Today is the day I hold tight to your dearest memories in my heart. Your loss was and still is the hardest battle I have to deal with, each and every day."

South Africans comfort the musician's baby mama

Nails And Lashes By Mo said:

"Modimo o re Mo rapelang Keya tshephepa. 'He heals the broken-hearted and binds up their wounds' (Ps 147:3). 'Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted'(Matt 5:4). May you find strength and healing, mommy."

Amohelang wrote:

"Happy heavenly birthday to my baby sister 🥹🥹🫶🏽."

Zodwa commented:

"Happy heavenly birthday, Nthathi. I know today is one of the hardest days for you, Kholo. Allow yourself to be weak if you have to be, you don't have to be strong always, this girl was your everything cry if you feel like it my dear loosing a loved one is a scar that never heals, you have been strong all along in everything you went tru baby girl, just know where she is she is grateful that you were her mother because you the best mother and she will always love you 😍 and I love you more 😘."

Pertunia Dudu Raboth replied:

"Heavenly birthday to Thati.❤️She is sharing it with my son."

Molatela_M wrote:

"May you really find comfort in Jesus. You are not alone, we have you as your internet siblings, happiest heavenly birthday to our little niece angel♥️."

❤️ Dinny ❤️ said:

"Happiest heavenly birthday to Nthatile. 🥰🥰🕊️."

CÁLLATE BOY_SA reacted:

"Happy birthday to the queen 🥳❤️❤️🕊️🕊️🕊️."

Thatohatsi T 👣🤍🫠 replied:

"Happy birthday 🥳 to her, may her soul continue to rest in peace."

ShawdyRSA🦋 responded:

"We are sharing a birthday❤️👏🏽🥳🥳."

Makgano9 wrote:

"Happy heavenly birthday, and may her soul continue to rest in peace❤️."

Vetties said:

"Happy heavenly birthday to Nthatishxta🎁🎊🎉🎈."

Shebeshxt and baby mama's late daughter turned 10 on recent birthday. Images: Shebemaburna and Kholofelo.m27

Shebeshxt opens up about losing his daughter in a car crash

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Limpopo-born rapper Shebeshxt openly poured his heart out, speaking about how painful it is to be without his daughter, Onthatile.

Chuene passed away in June 2024 in a fatal car crash, leaving Shebeshxt and his partner injured.

In a recent interview on a podcast, the Twerka rapper said he is experiencing heartbreak that will not go away.

Briefly News spoke to psychologist Paula Quinsee, who shed some light on how to deal with trauma.

