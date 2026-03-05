More hilarious content from MacG and Sol Phenduka's visit to the Zulu King's Royal Palace is going viral

The Podcast and Chill team, accompanied by Ngizwe Mchunu, visited the King, and MacG's boldness continues to shine through the videos

The most recent video sparked a wave of hilarious reactions from online users, with many debating about the importance of knowing one's clan names

MacG’s failed to say his clan names properly in front the Zulu King. Image: MacGunl

Source: UGC

There was never a dull moment between MacG and the Zulu King. After that stunt he pulled by asking for funding to book Young Thug, more clips have surfaced.

The Podcast and Chill host gathered his team for a day of fun and to ask King Misuzulu kaZwelithini some odd questions at the Mashobeni Royal Palace.

MacG poked fun at after clan name blunder

X user @KhananiShingan1 posted the hilarious clip where MacG called out Jesus' name while reciting his clan names.

"Did he say 'in Jesus’ name' ?? Also, Sol’s reaction!" the user exclaimed.

In the video, MacG tried sharing his clan names and introduced himself as McGyver Mukwevho. Many fans noticed that after he said Jesus' name, his friend and colleague Sol Phenduka gave an even more hilarious reaction.

A visibly shocked Sol released a "Aibo!" after MacG said Amen.

Below are some of the uproarious reactions:

@kamo_mash cried:

"Clan names turning into prayer mode! Sol knew exactly what was coming."

@Linux_Argusgou utrning stons

"That's actually the correct way to introduce yourself ndingu Bani, ozalwa ngubani, yena ozalwa ngubani.

@bhuda_Thobz shared:

"Lol, that man definitely said in Jesus name, Amen, after reciting his clan; but I guess thats why they call them clan praises, ey man, bro from Parktown, we get it."

@NqabaMpemnyama shared:

"Did he just say 'In Jesus name, amen?' He must have been mistaken, clan praises for prayer, you can't take Sol seriously. The minute they pop on my screen, I start laughing. They don’t need to say anything."

@AquakhuOnBase laughed:

"I wish you nothing but the best, one way guys, nizinja nina (You are the underdogs.)"

@UnleashedSt was floored:

"They even had to pull him to stand straight, while he is thinking of laughing. @Solphendukaa you guys have it hard over there."

@Lilrossey1 exclaimed:

"Lol, this is exactly what I would do. We don’t do clan names this side!!"

MacG’s met the Zulu King but failed to say his clan names. Image: MacGunleashed

Source: Instagram

Nota makes claim on MacG's funder

In a previous report from Briefly News, in late February 2026, netizens wondered how MacG would afford to pay all the new presenters introduced during the Podcast and Chill Network’s cabinet reshuffle, where he announced a host of shows.

The following day, Nota Baloyi jokingly suggested a powerful figure was funding MacG’s Podcast and Chill Network. While some users joked that Nota was already throwing his new boss under the bus, and a few speculated about possible deep-pocketed sponsors.

He, too, landed a presenting gig on Music Pulse, which was changed from Piano Pulse, as they branched out to other genres.

Source: Briefly News