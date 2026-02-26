On Wednesday, 25 February 2026, an X (Twitter) user wondered how MacG would afford to pay all the new presenters introduced during the Podcast and Chill Network’s cabinet reshuffle

On Thursday, 26 February 2026, Nota Baloyi jokingly suggested a powerful figure was funding MacG’s Podcast and Chill Network

While some social media users joked that Nota was already throwing his new boss under the bus, and a few speculated about possible deep-pocketed sponsors

Nota Baloyi suggested who sponsors MacG’s Podcast Network. Image: lavidanota, macgunleashed

Controversial music executive turned podcast host Nhlamulo “Nota“ Baloyi sparked a flurry of reactions after seemingly revealing who is funding MacGyver “MacG” Mukwevho’s Podcast and Chill Network.

On Tuesday, 24 February 2026, the Podcast and Chill Network finally delivered its highly anticipated cabinet reshuffle. New shows and new presenters were unveiled during a livestream event on YouTube at Theatre on the Square in Sandton.

On Wednesday, 25 February 2026, X user @BlxckSwiss_ questioned how MacG would be able to pay the new talents presenting the new shows on the Podcast and Chill Network. The post was captioned:

“MacG is coming for everything 🐐. I wonder how he’s gonna pay all these people 😭😭😭.”

Responding to the question on Thursday, 26 February 2026, Nota Baloyi, who also joined a revamped show on the Podcast and Chill Network, joked that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s son, Tumelo Ramaphosa, would be bankrolling the MacG. Baloyi’s response read:

“Tumelo Ramaphosa…”

SA reacts after Nota Baloyi names MacG's alleged sponsor

In the comments, social media users expressed a mix of reactions. Several netizens didn’t catch on that Nota Baloyi was joking, while others asked him to confirm whether he was joking or not.

Here are some of the comments:

@BapheleleMdlet1 alleged:

“Based, I always say this to my friends that MacG is also a plant.”

@Karii_Nation asked:

“You are already throwing your boss under the bus, my goat? 😂”

@moroady said:

“MacG's middle name is controversy. Employees are having a blast there; those who leave are those who can't handle controversy.”

@chosenwani remarked:

“Sana, you haven't even begun working yet, but you are already throwing your new boss under the bus. Bathong Nota.”

@Rendani666 shared:

“That would make sense. He has to have had a deep, deep pocket backing him. I actually hope YouTube itself would.”

@leratomaseli44 advised:

“Tell Sfiso to stop being too personal on the show mahn.”

@Madrista_ZA asked:

“He’s their new sponsor?”

Nota Baloyi reacts after landing Podcast and Chill Network gig

On Wednesday, 25 February 2026, Nota Baloyi broke his silence after he was named the new co-host of the revamped Piano Pulse Podcast. He shared how excited he was to join the Podcast and Chill Network. The post was captioned:

“I was nervous until I heard those cheers. Made my night, here’s to your Tuesdays from the 3rd day of the 3rd month at 3 PM. There’s more to SA Music than Amapiano. @podcastwithmacg is the new home of the Music Business Authority. I’m out of retirement!”

Nota Baloyi reacted after joining MacG's Podcast and Chill Network. Image: lavidanota

