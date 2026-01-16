DJ Maphorisa targeted music executive and podcaster Nota Baloyi with an explicit insult during a recent nightclub set

A video shared on X (Twitter) on 16 January 2026, showed DJ Maphorisa, along with Mark Khoza and Leehleza, singing an improvised response targeting Nota Baloyi

Social media reactions were mixed, with some applauding the trio for defending Thatohatsi, while others criticised them for using explicit language publicly

DJ Maphorisa responded to comments made by controversial music executive and podcaster Nota Baloyi with a vulgar diss song.

Nota Baloyi, who was a guest host during an episode of the Piano Pulse Podcast, made derogatory comments regarding Thatohatsi’s appearance, comparing her to a fellow songstress.

While Thatohatsi responded to the comments with a poignant video posted on her official TikTok account on Thursday, 15 January 2026, her frequent collaborator, DJ Maphorisa, took a swipe at Nota Baloyi through a live performance.

DJ Maphorisa disses Nota Baloyi with vulgar language

On Friday, 16 January 2026, entertainment blogger THE AUDIO LAB reshared a video originally shared by X (Twitter) user @ReaScorpionBae. In the video, Mark Khoza made a diss song targeting Nota Baloyi on the spot.

While performing at an undisclosed nightclub, Mark Khoza started a chant dissing Nota Baloyi using a popular vulgar slur that this esteemed publication cannot print. Dj Maphorisa and Leehleza gladly backed up Mark Khoza and sang the derogatory chant with him.

SA reacts as DJ Maphorisa responds to Nota Baloyi with vulgar diss song

In the comments, netizens expressed a cocktail of reactions. While some applauded DJ Maphorisa and co for standing up for Thatohatsi, others criticised the trio for using explicit language in a public setup.

Here are some of the comments:

@Marcco_ent argued:

“Y'all are laughing at this, but when Nota responds again, you'll be up in arms, crying foul. It's fair game.”

@ZikhaliBandile suggested:

“Since the introduction of Amapiano, our sound has become so vulgar and lacks creativity, so sad. Let's go back to Deep House and Gospel.”

@askarimahlaka said:

“When groupies stoop this low to trash your name, rest easy, you're officially big time. Their pettiness is proof you're levels above. @lavidaNOTA 😎”

@_scorpiohead criticised:

“Maphorisa is too much of a superstar to be participating in such, especially because of Nota💔”

@Nkosina68698312 argued:

“Imagine these are grown men busy swearing like kids🚮🤮. Nota was right about these people.”

@d_dawgsaljvm shared:

“Maturity unlocks a different level of understanding. While others chase noise 🚮😂DJ Black Coffee quietly plays the international game.”

@Juniour1422907 advised:

“Giving Nota exactly what he wants lmao. His name in a song is going to make him happy. You've got to ignore people like Nota because they thrive off of attention or just more of them. Because he never ever talks about Reason or Stogie T, ever since they smacked him.”

Lady Du stands with Thatohatsi amid bodyshaming

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Lady Du stood in solidarity with Thatohatsi.

This was after the Thandaza hitmaker was heavily body-shamed by podcasters on Piano Pulse. Lady Du shared a heartfelt message on social media, showing love to the popular singer.

