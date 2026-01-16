Umhlobo Wenene radio host Amaza Ntshanga has ventured into a different industry within the entertainment space

The award-winning star is said to be gearing up to release his debut single, Bana Yango

Amaza Ntshanga shared with Briefly News what inspired and influenced him to make music

Radio host Amaza Ntshanga to release his debut single. Image: Supplied

It's a new year, and the award-winning radio host Amaza Ntshanga has decided to ditch the station and venture into something new, which is within the entertainment industry.

On Friday, 16 January 2026, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula announced that the Umhlobo Wenene star has decided to try his hand at music as he is gearing up to release his debut single, Bana Yango, featuring Jon Delinger.

He is set to release the single on international record label Asanda Empires, home to rapper Sosoboy Fosho. While working behind the scenes in broadcasting, Amaza’s love for electronic sounds has been quietly brewing. AfroTech - known for its hypnotic beats, spiritual undertones, and futuristic edge - has now become his chosen medium of expression.

However, Ntshanga isn't the only one who ventured into music, as the Big Brother Mzansi winner, Sweet Guluva, did so in 2025.

Khawula wrote:

"Umhlobo Wenene FM radio DJ; Amaza Ntshanga gears to release his debut Afro-tech single 'Bana Yango' featuring Jon Delinger. With the hype and the global takeover of Amapiano, Amaza Ntshanga feels that his upcoming single 'Bana Yango' will be a breath of fresh air."

See the post below:

Amaza on why he decided to make music

While many netizens can't seem to understand why many people are deciding to get into the music scene, the Umnhlobo Wenene radio host shared with Briefly News that his radio career is one of the things that inspired him.

"Radio has always placed me at the centre of sound, rhythm, and emotion. Over the years, I found myself not only playing music but feeling a deep urge to express what I was hearing and feeling internally. Afro Tech gave me the space to translate my experiences, my roots, and my spiritual journey into sound.

"Moving from radio to making music felt like a natural progression, not a sudden change. I never had a moment where I decided, “I’m leaving radio to make music.” The desire grew quietly over time as I immersed myself in deeper sounds, late-night listening sessions, and moments of reflection. Eventually, the music demanded to be released," he said.

Radio star Amaza opens up about making music. Image: Supplied

