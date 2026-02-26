“Lekka to See”: Rassie Erasmus Clip With Springboks Coaches and Former Boss Gets Fans Talking
- A light-hearted social media clip from the Springboks camp sparked widespread speculation about coaching reunions and international interest
- Jacques Nienaber’s appearance alongside Rassie Erasmus reignited talk of a possible return from Ireland, while Tony Brown’s future also drew attention
- With South Africa’s 2026 schedule approaching, even off-field moments are fuelling debate among fans at home and abroad
CHECK OUT: Earning Potential from Day One. Discover Multiple Revenue Streams That Can Help You Earn $800+ Monthly (At the Start!), Even with a Small Audience
A recent video shared by Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus left rugby fans buzzing, with plenty to say and debate. Erasmus, who recently announced the South Africa national rugby squad for the first camp of 2026, is known for enjoying a bit of rugby banter on social media.
In a post shared on X on Thursday, 26 February 2026, he was seen playfully interacting with members of his coaching staff, including attack coach Tony Brown, who has been rumoured to be in the running for the vacant New Zealand national team coaching job.
Also featured in the clip was former Springboks head coach and current Leinster Rugby defensive coach Jacques Nienaber, who extended his contract with the Irish club in 2025. Despite that extension, speculation about a possible reunion with Erasmus has never truly faded.
With the rumour mill already spinning, fans were quick to weigh in with their own theories. The caption of the post read:
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
“Lekka to see the boys!! sha na na manne🇿🇦.”
Springboks supporters flooded the comments section.
@AndriesVor28339 wrote:
“Great to see the team back together! Time to start putting things together for the next big one. Wow, what a journey to be on, the privilege and responsibility and grind ahead! Thank you, thank you, thank you. This is the most difficult one I think.”
@brentsw3 asked:
“When is Uncle Jacques coming home?”
@spbwe11_2k joked:
“Someone tell Jacques he’s got a game to coach on Friday!”
@NotFromHereToo added:
“Welcome back, Jacques!! 🔥🔥”
@reiner_duvenage commented:
“Agent Nienaber, our man on the inside on a mission to destroy Irish rugby 😂”
Irish media reaction to Erasmus and Nienaber
Many fans hinted at a potential Irish media meltdown, given the long-running tension around Erasmus. He found himself in the spotlight last season after giving a thumbs-up in Dublin following the Springboks’ historic victory over the Irish national rugby union team.
Nienaber has also faced scrutiny in Ireland. During a recent Six Nations Championship defeat, some pundits pointed fingers at him, criticising defensive structures and decision-making.
Springboks 2026 season and upcoming fixtures
Despite the Springboks not yet playing a match in 2026, Erasmus, Nienaber and Brown have dominated headlines. South Africa faces a demanding schedule, beginning with a clash against the Barbarians F.C. in Nelson Mandela Bay. That encounter will be followed by a home series against the England national rugby union team in July.
Erasmus’ newly announced squad signals the start of what promises to be a physically taxing and high-stakes rugby season for the Springboks.
Erasmus reacts to Springboks' World Cup draw
Briefly News also reported that Erasmus has shared his thoughts on the 2027 Rugby World Cup draw, which was held in Australia.
The Springboks coach made a bold statement about the pool South Africa found themselves in after the draw.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a sports journalist with years of experience covering African and global sports. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). He joined Briefly News in February 2025. For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za.