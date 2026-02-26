A light-hearted social media clip from the Springboks camp sparked widespread speculation about coaching reunions and international interest

Jacques Nienaber’s appearance alongside Rassie Erasmus reignited talk of a possible return from Ireland, while Tony Brown’s future also drew attention

With South Africa’s 2026 schedule approaching, even off-field moments are fuelling debate among fans at home and abroad

A recent video shared by Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus left rugby fans buzzing, with plenty to say and debate. Erasmus, who recently announced the South Africa national rugby squad for the first camp of 2026, is known for enjoying a bit of rugby banter on social media.

In a post shared on X on Thursday, 26 February 2026, he was seen playfully interacting with members of his coaching staff, including attack coach Tony Brown, who has been rumoured to be in the running for the vacant New Zealand national team coaching job.

Also featured in the clip was former Springboks head coach and current Leinster Rugby defensive coach Jacques Nienaber, who extended his contract with the Irish club in 2025. Despite that extension, speculation about a possible reunion with Erasmus has never truly faded.

With the rumour mill already spinning, fans were quick to weigh in with their own theories. The caption of the post read:

“Lekka to see the boys!! sha na na manne🇿🇦.”

Springboks supporters flooded the comments section.

@AndriesVor28339 wrote:

“Great to see the team back together! Time to start putting things together for the next big one. Wow, what a journey to be on, the privilege and responsibility and grind ahead! Thank you, thank you, thank you. This is the most difficult one I think.”

@brentsw3 asked:

“When is Uncle Jacques coming home?”

@spbwe11_2k joked:

“Someone tell Jacques he’s got a game to coach on Friday!”

@NotFromHereToo added:

“Welcome back, Jacques!! 🔥🔥”

@reiner_duvenage commented:

“Agent Nienaber, our man on the inside on a mission to destroy Irish rugby 😂”

Irish media reaction to Erasmus and Nienaber

Many fans hinted at a potential Irish media meltdown, given the long-running tension around Erasmus. He found himself in the spotlight last season after giving a thumbs-up in Dublin following the Springboks’ historic victory over the Irish national rugby union team.

Nienaber has also faced scrutiny in Ireland. During a recent Six Nations Championship defeat, some pundits pointed fingers at him, criticising defensive structures and decision-making.

Springboks 2026 season and upcoming fixtures

Despite the Springboks not yet playing a match in 2026, Erasmus, Nienaber and Brown have dominated headlines. South Africa faces a demanding schedule, beginning with a clash against the Barbarians F.C. in Nelson Mandela Bay. That encounter will be followed by a home series against the England national rugby union team in July.

Erasmus’ newly announced squad signals the start of what promises to be a physically taxing and high-stakes rugby season for the Springboks.

