Swedish pop star Zara Larsson revealed in an interview that she has blocked Chris Brown and other artists on streaming platforms due to their history of abuse

Hours after the clip went viral, Chris Brown broke his silence on his Instagram story on Wednesday, 25 February 2026

Fans and commentators had mixed reactions, ranging from criticism of Chris Brown’s past to questions about consistency compared to his prior disputes with other artists like Tinashe

Chris Brown broke his silence following Zara Larsson's comments. Image: Swan Gallet/WWD, Chris Haston/WBTV

Source: Getty Images

United States musician Chris Brown seemingly responded to a comment made by Swedish pop star Zara Larsson.

Zara Larsson sparked a flurry of reactions after revealing the musicians whom she has blocked on streaming platforms.

In a clip that trended online on Wednesday, 25 February 2026, Zara told Cheap Shots that she had blocked Chris Brown and others because of their history of abuse.

“There are so many artists I have blocked on Spotify, and all of them are, like, abusers,” she said plainly, before adding, “You certainly wouldn’t find a Chris Brown song.”

Hours after the clip from Zara Larsson’s Cheap Shots interview went viral, Chris Brown seemingly responded on his Instagram stories.

In a screenshot shared by entertainment blogger Pop Pulse, Chris Brown, who previously trended for his raunchy meet-and-greet events, chose peace instead of a scathing clapback. The Instagram story was captioned:

“Walk in your peace… let them hate. Love them anyway.”

See the screenshot below:

Peeps react after Chris Brown responds to Zara Larsson

In the comments, social media users quickly reacted with a cocktail of opinions. Some questioned the sincerity of Brown's response, others noted he wasn’t losing anything financially, while a few pointed out that celebs often play out these public dramas for entertainment.

Here are some of the comments:

@iamglenx said:

“The most toxic and problematic persons are always talking about peace, love and karma. Lol.”

@davionluvmusic commented:

“I mean, that's all he honestly can say is that. He can't be mad at that woman for her opinion 🤷🏾‍♂️ He won't be losing any bread AT ALL 😭🤔”

@NaoboyRajkumar remarked:

“Whatever this is, I like it when celebs do these stunts and dramas. I mean, you guys are entertainers, so keep us entertained, thank you very much!”

@ChloeGarden_ asked:

“That’s it? Didn’t he drag Tinashe to hell the other day for saying half of what Zara said?”

@veilz_luna suggested:

“So, only now she decides to do that? Foh 😭🤣🤣🤣 Chris gotta tell the truth about what really went down and stop letting fraud nation and their artists dictate that truth. It's time.”

@TiagoFilm said:

“Abusers can become better people with treatment. Those resentful people in these comments are so stupid, and to be honest, is she doing this for clout? She can do better than this to get attention.”

Peeps reacted to Chris Brown's response to Zara Larsson. Image: John Shearer, Prince Williams/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Chris Brown pleads not guilty to assault charges in UK case

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Chris Brown pleaded not guilty to a grievous bodily harm charge stemming from an alleged 2023 nightclub assault in London.

The multi-award-winning singer appeared before Southwark Crown Court on 20 June 2025 to formally deny the allegations. London’s Metropolitan Police brought the charge after a ‘violent incident’ at a London club over two years ago.

Source: Briefly News