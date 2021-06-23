Chris Brown in Hot Water Again After an Alleged Altercation With a Woman

Once again, Chris Brown has landed himself in trouble after it was reported that he allegedly snatched someone's weave off

The American singer has been named as a suspect in a case of battery and has a bit of a violent history with some women

Social media users are disappointed but not surprised and commented about the situation unfolding before their eyes

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

It looks like the trouble never ends for American singer Chris Brown. A report on social media stated that he might be in hot water after he allegedly had an altercation with a woman, snatching her weave off her head. The report read:

"Chris Brown was named as a suspect in a battery investigation. Woman claims he smacked her weave off."

Chris Brown has been in trouble in the past for being abusive towards women, his ex-girlfriends Rihanna and Karrueche Tran have both spoken about how he has a violent nature at times. Once again, the singer is in the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Chris Brown is facing a legal battle once again after allegedly snatching someone's weave off. Image: Kevork Djansezian/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Chris Brown suspected of violence once again and social media users are not impressed

While the report comes from a verified Twitter page @mymixtapez, social media users are actually not surprised about Chris Breezy's situation unfolding. Check out the reactions below:

@nfl_liyah said:

"I would've taken that to the grave and not said nothing. That is so embarrassing."

@TyroneNfs commented:

"These celebrity boxing matches getting outta hand lmao."

@TvMaahh said:

"Here we go again."

@BIGBOYCAM85 commented:

"Ya'll better leave him alone before he dances into another domestic."

Vanessa Bryant settles case against helicopter company

In other world celebrity news, Briefly News reported that Vanessa Bryant has finished the lawsuit against the helicopter company for her family's deaths.

Vanessa Bryant's wrongful death case against the business that owned the fateful helicopter that killed Kobe, Gigi and seven others has been settled. Vanessa's legal team filed a notice of settlement with the court, according to new legal documents acquired by TMZ.

However, the terms of the settlement are confidential. Vanessa filed a lawsuit against Island Express in February 2020, alleging that the helicopter firm was responsible for her husband and daughter's deaths in the catastrophic crash.

Vanessa stated in her lawsuit that the weather conditions were not suitable for flying.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za