A woman from Las Vegas recently appealed to the public, claiming she was facing eviction

This prompted well-wishers to come flooding in with donations, earning the woman a whopping R2,8 million

However, she has now come out to admit that she is only a babysitter and not the mother as was earlier stated

Dasha Kelly, 32, has explained that she is not the mother of the three children featured in her appeal for funds to pay rent.

Kelly said she originally said that she was the mother of the kids because she considers herself to be like a mom to them.

According to a report by CNN, the children's real mother was identified as Shadia Hilo and their father David Allison. It also emerged that the kid's father, Allison, was also Kelly's boyfriend.

GoFundMe to hold onto the cash

The cash donations from well-wishers came in through GoFundMe but the platform has said that it will hold on to the donations until the information was verified.

Both Hilo, the girl's mother, and Kelly told CNN that the girls would be returning to Hilo's home for the start of the school year.

