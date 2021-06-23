Vanessa Bryant and others have reached a settlement with the helicopter business that was involved in the fatal 2020 crash that killed her daughter and husband

According to a notification filed Tuesday in federal court, the terms of the settlement remain confidential and will be finalised as such

The crash caused the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi and Vanessa is seeking justice for alleged wrongful death

Vanessa Bryant's wrongful death case against the business that owned the fateful helicopter that killed Kobe, Gigi and seven others has been settled. Vanessa's legal team filed a notice of settlement with the court, according to new legal documents acquired by TMZ. However, the terms of the settlement are confidential.

Vanessa filed a lawsuit against Island Express in February 2020, alleging that the helicopter firm was responsible for her husband and daughter's deaths in the catastrophic crash.

Vanessa Bryant has finally settled the wrongful death lawsuit against the helicopter company involved in the death of Kobe Bryant and Gigi. Image: Jennifer Pottheiser/NBAE

Source: Getty Images

Vanessa Bryant wants justice for her late husband Kobe and daughter Gigi

Vanessa stated in her lawsuit that the weather conditions were not suitable for flying. There was an extremely low, blinding fog and the pilot, Ara George Zobayan, failed to properly analyse and monitor the weather before take-off and during the flight.

According to the paperwork filed by Vanessa Bryant's legal team, the settlement included the other families' claims as well.

Island Express is also accused of negligence for failing to install a terrain alert system in the helicopter, stated in another section of the case, according to a report by Los Angeles Times.

The system may have alerted Zobayan that he was approaching a ridge. The device was not required by federal standards for the helicopter.

