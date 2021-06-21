Pearl Modiadie Allegedly Suing Metro FM over Sexual Harassment Allegations

Pearl Modiadie is reportedly suing Metro FM after the station failed to deal with her sexual harassment claims when she was still working there

The media personality claimed a former manager sexually harassed her on a number of occasions but management ignored her cries for help

The TV personality's lawyer, Mafona Ramothwala, confirmed that they sent a letter of demand to the SABC a few days ago

Former presenter Pearl Modiadie is pursuing legal action against the popular radio station. She is reportedly suing the station for ignoring her sexual harassment complaint against her former manager.

According to ZAlebs, the TV presenter's lawyer confirmed that she's indeed suing the station. Her legal representative, Mafona Ramothwala, said they sent a letter of demand to the SABC.

"We can confirm that legal action for damages was initiated through a letter of demand which was sent to the SABC on June 18 2021."

Sunday World reports that Pearl's five-year-run at the radio station ended because of the alleged sexual harassment as her contract was not renewed.

The star recounted the numerous times she suffered at the hands of her former manager who made sexual remarks which made her uncomfortable. She said she was harassed "more than once" by the same manager.

SABC responds to Pearl Modiadie's alleged sexual harassment

In related news, Briefly News reported that the SABC released a public statement in response to claims of sexual harassment levelled against a former Metro FM staffer by Pearl Modiadie. Sexual harassment was rejected by the national broadcaster, which encouraged employees to speak up.

The SABC recognized a report in Sunday World that claimed Pearl had been sexually harassed while working at Metro FM in a statement released on Twitter. According to TshisaLIVE, Pearl was allegedly exposed to "suggestive" comments about her physique by a male manager in an email discussion.

Pearl confirmed the legitimacy of the emails to Sunday World, as well as the fact that the harassment occurred on multiple occasions. Mzansi has been showing support to Pearl during this time.

Ntsiki Mazwai shows support to Pearl Modiadie

Briefly News previously reported that Ntsiki Mazwai backed Pearl Modiadie amid sexual harassment claims. Ntsiki has taken Pearl Modiadie’s side after she revealed that she was a victim of sexual harassment at her former workplace, Metro FM.

The media personality shared that her manager would constantly harass her through the use of suggestive language and sexual innuendo. Ntsiki has made it clear that she believes Pearl and is demanding that Metro FM account. Taking to Twitter, Mazwai retweeted a lot of tweets that were calling for #JusticeforPearl. She also tweeted:

“Can we expect a statement from @METROFMSA anytime soon???”

