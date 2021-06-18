SABC Responds to Pearl Modiadie Allegedly Suffering Sexual Harassment

The SABC says that they acknowledge Pearl Modiadie's experience with sexual harassment and made a statement about it

The public broadcaster condemned sexual harassment and urged their employees to speak out if they experience it

The nation has been showing support to Pearl after the trials she faced while she was working at Metro FM

The SABC has released a public statement in response to claims of sexual harassment levelled against Pearl Modiadie by a Metro FM staffer. Sexual harassment was rejected by the national broadcaster, which encouraged employees to speak up.

The SABC recognized a report in Sunday World that claimed Pearl had been sexually harassed while working at Metro FM in a statement released on Twitter.

“The SABC notes with concern media articles about the alleged sexual harassment case at Metro FM and the tweet by Ms Pearl Modiadie," they said.

“The SABC views sexual harassment in a serious light and will use its internal policies and procedures to deal with this matter. The SABC encourages any employees subjected to sexual harassment to use the corporation’s specific internal channels to report such cases."

According to TshisaLIVE, Pearl was allegedly exposed to "suggestive" comments about her physique by a male manager in an email discussion.

Pearl confirmed the legitimacy of the emails to Sunday World, as well as the fact that the harassment occurred on multiple occasions. Mzansi has been showing support to Pearl during this time.

"Uncomfortable sexual innuendos were thrown around during conversations, even in the presence of my now former colleagues," said Pearl.

Ntsiki Mazwai showed her support to Pearl Modiadie

Briefly News previously reported that Ntsiki Mazwai backed Pearl Modiadie amid sexual harassment claims. Ntsiki Mazwai has taken Pearl Modiadie’s side after she revealed that she was a victim of sexual harassment at her former workplace, Metro FM.

The media personality shared that her manager would constantly harass her through the use of suggestive language and sexual innuendo. Ntsiki Mazwai has made it clear that she believes Pearl and is demanding that Metro FM account.

Taking to Twitter, Mazwai retweeted a lot of tweets that were calling for #justiceforpearl. She also tweeted:

“Can we expect a statement from @METROFMSA anytime soon???”

