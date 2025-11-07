Ray Charles' children: the 12 heirs and their $75 million estate fight

Ray Charles’ children have long been at the centre of a tangled legacy involving music royalties, family reunions, and legal disputes. The singer fathered 12 biological children, including Ray Charles Jr., Reatha Butler, Ryan Corey Robinson Den Bok, and Raenee Robinson, with 10 different women.

Rev. Robert Robinson Sr., Ray Charles Robinson Jr., Alexandria Robinson and Corey Robinson attends "Ray" Los Angeles premiere. Photo: Gregg DeGuire, Rita Barros (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Ray Charles' marriage to Della Beatrice Howard Robinson produced three sons , while other children came via affairs.

produced , while other children came via affairs. Each child was promised $500,00 0 trust by their father in 2002.

0 by their father in 2002. The estate's worth is commonly cited at roughly $75 million .

. Legal battles have ensued between the children and the estate management, particularly involving longtime manager Joe Adams.

Ray Charles' profile summary

Full name Ray Charles Robinson Date of birth 23 September 1930 Age (at death) 73 years old (died 10 June 2004) Place of birth Albany, Georgia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Father Bailey Robinson Mother Aretha (Williams) Robinson Siblings George Robinson (deceased) Marital status Divorced (twice) Ex-wives Eileen Williams (1951–52), Della Beatrice Howard Robinson (1955–77) Profession Singer, songwriter, pianist, composer

Meet Ray Charles' children: the 12 heirs and their estate fight

Ray Charles’ family is large and dispersed, consisting of 12 children born between 1949 and 1987 from ten different mothers. Below is a list of Ray Charles' children in order, from the oldest to the youngest:

1. Evelyn Robinson

Rev. Robert Robinson, Sr. and Evelyn, son and daughter of the late Ray Charles, attend the funeral of recording artist Ray Charles at the First A.M.E. Church in 2004. Photo: Frederick M. Brown

Born: 1949–1950 (approx. 75–76 years old in 2025)

1949–1950 (approx. 75–76 years old in 2025) Mother: Louise Flowers

Louise Flowers Profession: Success coach, travel/event manager, and former systems analyst

Evelyn is the eldest among Ray Charles’ children and reportedly played a unifying role in the family. She has spoken warmly of her father’s drive and work ethic, despite his absence during much of her childhood. Today, she runs her own business and remains close to several siblings, occasionally attending public tributes to their father.

2. Ray Charles Robinson Jr.

Ray Charles Jr attends the Celebrities Launch "Choose YOUR America" Nonpartisan Campaign To Shine Light On Election 2012 event at USC on August 24, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Araya Doheny

Born: 25 May 1955 (70 years old)

25 May 1955 (70 years old) Mother: Della Beatrice Howard Robinson

Della Beatrice Howard Robinson Profession: Producer, author, community activist

Ray Charles Jr. co-authored You Don’t Know Me: Reflections of My Father, Ray Charles and produced films celebrating his father’s music. He has become the family’s informal spokesman, defending his father’s reputation and encouraging unity amid legal disputes. His daughters, Blair and Ryan, continue to honour the Charles legacy through music education.

3. David Robinson

David Robinson (2nd from left) with his siblings Cory Robinson, David Robinson, Ray Robinson Jr., and Raenee Robinson up on stage. Photo: George Wilhelm

Born: 1958 (67 years old)

1958 (67 years old) Mother: Della Beatrice Howard Robinson

Della Beatrice Howard Robinson Profession: Private entrepreneur

David grew up in Los Angeles and chose a quiet life outside show business. He has spoken about the challenges of being Ray Charles’ son, one of the most famous blind singers, emphasising the balance between personal identity and a famous surname. Though not publicly active in the estate debate, he maintains relationships with several siblings.

4. Charles Wayne Hendricks

Charles Wayne Hendricks was the son of Raelettes backup singer Margie Hendricks. Photo: @editorialge

Born: 1 October 1959 (died 2013)

1 October 1959 (died 2013) Mother: Margie Hendricks (of the Raelettes)

Margie Hendricks (of the Raelettes) Profession: Private individual

The son of Ray Charles and Margie Hendricks, his Raelettes backup singer, Charles Wayne led a life away from fame. His mother’s tragic death and his father’s distance left him with a complicated legacy. Family members remember him as soft-spoken and reflective, aware of both parents’ immense talents.

5. Robert F. Robinson Sr.

Rev. Robert Robinson, Sr. attends the funeral of recording artist Ray Charles at the First A.M.E. Church on June 18, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frederick M. Brown

Born: 17 April 1961 (64 years old)

17 April 1961 (64 years old) Mother: Della Beatrice Howard Robinson

Della Beatrice Howard Robinson Profession: Pastor and educator

Robert Sr. became a minister after years in teaching and aviation. He speaks publicly about faith, forgiveness, and legacy, often referencing lessons learned from his father’s determination. Though critical of the estate’s management, he preaches reconciliation within the family.

6. Raenee Robinson

Ray Charles and her daughter Raenee Robinson. Photo: Eddie Sanderson/Getty Images, The Story of Jubilee/Facebook (modified by author)

Born: 1961 (64 years old)

1961 (64 years old) Mother: Mae Mosely Lyles

Mae Mosely Lyles Profession: Tax preparer/Legal Shield Associate

Raenee has been among the more vocal siblings regarding the family’s rights. She has appeared in interviews and court filings during copyright disputes with the Ray Charles Foundation. Known for her persistence and advocacy, she works to preserve both her father’s name and the value of his catalogue.

7. Sheila Raye Charles

Singer Sheila Raye Charles arrived for the 136th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, Saturday, May 1, 2010. Photo: David Perry/Lexington Herald-Leader

Born: 17 September 1963 – Died 15 June 2017

17 September 1963 – Died 15 June 2017 Mother: Sandra Jean Betts

Sandra Jean Betts Profession: Singer-songwriter and author

Sheila Raye inherited her father’s musical talent and released several gospel and R&B albums. She overcame addiction and incarceration, later becoming a minister and motivational speaker. Her memoir, Behind the Shades, chronicles her reconciliation with her father before his passing.

8. Reatha Butler

Born: 1966 (59 years old)

1966 (59 years old) Mother: Mary Chantal Bertrand

Mary Chantal Bertrand Profession: Real-estate business owner

Reatha has chosen a low-profile life, building a career in real estate. She occasionally participates in foundation events celebrating Ray Charles’ philanthropic work. Those close to her describe her as reserved but passionate about preserving her father’s artistic dignity.

9. Alexandra Bertrand

Rev. Robert Robinson, Alexandria Robinson and Ray Charles Robinson Jr at the Universal Pictures Premiere of "Ray" at the Cinerama Dome. Photo: Mark Mainz

Born: 1968 (57 years old)

1968 (57 years old) Mother: Mary Chantal Bertrand

Mary Chantal Bertrand Profession: Private individual

Alexandra, Reatha’s sister, has remained outside the public sphere. Little is known about her professional life, but family acquaintances mention her steady involvement in local charitable work. She has refrained from public comment on the family’s disputes.

10. Vincent Kotchounian

Born: 1977 (48 years old)

1977 (48 years old) Mother: Arlette Kotchounian (French songwriter and photographer)

Arlette Kotchounian (French songwriter and photographer) Profession: Fitness trainer and model

Vincent inherited his parents’ artistic and athletic genes. Raised partly in Europe, he blends French and American heritage. Though not musically active, he often shares tributes to Ray Charles on social media, highlighting health and perseverance as his father’s lasting lessons.

11. Robyn LaJoya Moffett (“Robyn LaJoya Charles”)

Born: 1978 (47 years old)

1978 (47 years old) Mother: Gloria Moffett

Gloria Moffett Profession: Singer-songwriter and business owner

Robyn followed closely in her father’s footsteps, performing at festivals and church events. She owns a music consulting company and mentors young vocalists. Robyn has publicly urged siblings to reconcile.

12. Ryan Corey Robinson den Bok

Ryan Corey Robinson Den Bok is the youngest known child of legendary singer Ray Charles. Photo: @c0reyr0bins0n (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Born: 1987 (38 years old)

1987 (38 years old) Mother: Mary Anne den Bok (Ray Charles’ long-time partner)

Mary Anne den Bok (Ray Charles’ long-time partner) Profession: Musician and producer

Ryan is the youngest of Ray Charles’ children and an emerging artist himself. He posts soulful covers and original tracks online, keeping his father’s music alive for new audiences. While avoiding legal conflicts, he advocates unity and creative collaboration among siblings.

The legal battle over Ray Charles’ estate

Before his death in 2004, Ray Charles attempted to pre-empt inheritance disputes by giving each of his 12 children a $500,000 trust. However, this did not include rights to his music catalogue or future royalties, which were left to the Ray Charles Foundation.

According to the Los Angeles Times, in 2010, seven of his children, including Reatha Butler and Ryan Corey Robinson Den Bok, filed lawsuits seeking rights to 51 of his songs, arguing that the Foundation had mismanaged his legacy and excluded them from key decisions.

The Foundation, led by Charles’ longtime manager Joe Adams, denied wrongdoing and maintained that the copyrights were not part of the children’s inheritance.

Ray Charles poses during the Santa Cruz Blues Festival at Aptos Village Park on May 24, 2003 in Aptos, California. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder

The legal dispute intensified when the children alleged that the Foundation had failed to honour Charles’ wishes. As per the Los Angeles Times, in a 2012 interview, Ray Charles Jr. stated,

My father told me, ‘You have my name and you’ll be able to use it.'

Despite multiple court hearings, the lawsuits were dismissed in 2015, with the court siding with the Foundation.

The conflict strained family ties, but in 2010, the children reunited for a “Rayunion” in Los Angeles after a decade-long rift. While the legal battles have subsided, tensions over legacy and representation continue to simmer.

FAQs

How many biological children did Ray Charles have?

Ray Charles had 12 biological children from 10 different women, with three children by his second wife, Della Beatrice Howard Robinson.

How much money did Ray Charles leave his children?

Each child was left $500,000 in trust to be paid over five years, while the majority of the $75 million estate went to his charitable foundation.

Who were Ray Charles’ baby mothers?

Ray Charles had children with 10 women, including Della Beatrice Howard Robinson, Louise Flowers, Margie Hendrix, Mae Mosley Lyles, Sandra Jean Betts, Arlette Kotchounian, Gloria Moffett, Mary Chantal Bertrand, and Mary Anne Den Bok.

Della Beatrice married Ray Charles between 1955 and 1977, and they had three children during the period. Photo:@Howodd69 (modified by author)

Did Ray Charles know all of his children?

He met most of his children during his lifetime and even held a family meeting near the end of his life, though some children had limited interaction with him.

How many times did Ray Charles get married?

Ray Charles was married twice; first briefly to Eileen Williams, then for 22 years to Della Beatrice Howard Robinson.

Wrapping up

Ray Charles’ children remain a vital part of his legacy, both musically and legally. Despite the challenges surrounding the $75 million estate, the heirs continue to honour their father’s impact on American music and culture.

