Woman Loses It All 2 Years After Starting SA’s First Black Female Owned Brewery

A local woman has shared her gruelling story of struggling to keep her alcohol business afloat during the pandemic

Her heartfelt post was triggered by a few throwback pics which clearly reminded the young woman of her businesses former glory

Mzansi social media users felt for her and took to the comments section to share a few encouraging words

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A local business owner has shared the devastating effects of covid-19 on her small brewery. It's clear the young entrepreneur had hoped for her enterprise to flourish, sharing a few wishful snaps from only 2 years earlier.

This local business owner is struggling. Images: @thebrewsterZA/Twitter

Source: Twitter

@thebrewsterZA took to Twitter to share her story. It seems a throwback post from just a few years earlier reminded the young woman of how hopeful she used to be.

Once upon a time, the thriving business even had plans of expansion, but with the recent pandemic and heavy bans on alcohol sales, it seems the local business owner is now okay with just getting by.

She also took to condemning the government for its handling of the pandemic.

"Then covid19 happened....together with the many alcohol bans. We have not failed...the system failed us"

Social media reactions

Social media users definitely sympathised with the entrepreneur and took to sharing a few encouraging messages.

Check out some of the comments below:

@KgoleThapedii said:

"In due time all will be well"

@SidimaMM said:

"And the government won't even compensate such businesses. A complete failure"

@sithazo said:

"We reversing COVID.. Kancane kancane"

@menzimahlobo said:

"Go for it my sister...."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

In more news about the coronavirus, Briefly News previously reported that veteran broadcaster, Robert Marawa has shared his own gruelling ordeal with the coronavirus and has warned South Africans to stay safe this winter season.

Heading to his official Twitter account, Marawa shared a lengthy post that narrated his very traumatic experience with the disease.

Robert Marawa tests positive for COVID-19

According to the post, the broadcaster took to self-isolating when he first got his positive results. Choosing not to opt for traditional medication, Marawa said he hoped the ailment would sort of cure itself.

However, he soon developed a serious case of pneumonia which eventually lead to the broadcaster being admitted to the ICU. In short, the sportscaster is currently recovering at home and has warned South African to take the virus seriously

Mzansi's reaction to the wordy post

While some social media users sympathised with the broadcaster and wished him a speedy recovery, others hilariously commented on the unnecessary wordiness of the post and bluntly refused to read it.

Check out some of their comments below:

@superjourno said:

"Praying for you Ta Rob. Speedy recovery"

@CodyThe1st_ humorously wrote:

"Uthini ? I ain't gona read all that"

@AshrafGarda empathetically said:

"I’m so glad you are recovering Robert - we need you fit and healthy to continue the champion work that you do. Thank you for sharing your Covid19 experience. It’s clear we need more than just an umbrella to weather the Covid19 storm."

@Ronewa_Mathephe cheekily wrote:

"Summary Anyone?"

@MMhlongo93 said:

"Speedy recovery madluphuthu we miss you on radio"

@molemo_ayanda encouragingly wrote:

"We will keep you in our prayers Ta Rob! Come back stronger mfanakithi, our future Minister of sports"

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za