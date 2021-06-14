‘COVID 19 Pandemic Is Real’: Robert Marawa Tests Positive for COVID, Warns SA

Local sports commentator, Robert Marawa has shared his difficult experience with the coronavirus as he recently tested positive

He's gone on to warn South Africans to take the virus seriously, hoping his story would create a little awareness

While many social media users definitely took Marawa seriously, others shadily commented on what they felt to be the unnecessary wordiness of the post

Veteran broadcaster, Robert Marawa has shared his own gruelling ordeal with the coronavirus and has warned South Africans to stay safe this winter season.

Robert Marawa has tested positive for coronavirus.

Source: Instagram

Heading to his official Twitter account, Marawa shared a lengthy post that narrated his very traumatic experience with the disease.

Robert Marawa tests positive for COVID-19

According to the post, the broadcaster took to self-isolating when he first got his positive results. Choosing not to opt for traditional medication, Marawa said he hoped the ailment would sort of cure itself.

However, he soon developed a serious case of pneumonia which eventually lead to the broadcaster being admitted to the ICU. In short, the sportscaster is currently recovering at home and has warned South African to take the virus seriously

Mzansi's reaction to the wordy post

While some social media users sympathised with the broadcaster and wished him a speedy recovery, others hilariously commented on the unnecessary wordiness of the post and bluntly refused to read it.

Check out some of their comments below:

@superjourno said:

"Praying for you Ta Rob. Speedy recovery"

@CodyThe1st_ humorously wrote:

"Uthini ? I ain't gona read all that"

@AshrafGarda empathetically said:

"I’m so glad you are recovering Robert - we need you fit and healthy to continue the champion work that you do. Thank you for sharing your Covid19 experience. It’s clear we need more than just an umbrella to weather the Covid19 storm."

@Ronewa_Mathephe cheekily wrote:

"Summary Anyone?"

@MMhlongo93 said:

"Speedy recovery madluphuthu we miss you on radio"

@molemo_ayanda encouragingly wrote:

"We will keep you in our prayers Ta Rob! Come back stronger mfanakithi, our future Minister of sports"

In more news about prominent figures battling the disease, Briefly News previously reported that politician and Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Patricia de Lille has revealed that she tested positive for Covid-19. De Lille shared the news on her official Twitter account on 6 June, 2021.

Sharing her positive test results

The leader of the political party, Good, said she had symptoms and went for a test just before the weekend. De Lille said she immediately self-isolated and informed those she had been in close contact with of her diagnosis.

The former Cape Town mayor advised Saffas to be vigilant as the country moves into the third wave.

Social media reactions

South Africans took to Aunty Pat's replies section under the post she shared on Twitter to post messages of love, concern and well wishes. Take a look at De Lille's post below:

Read some of the responses below:

@AyzondiNkabi said:

"Didn't you have a meeting with Ramaphosa recently?? I hope you did."

@ricmaseko wrote:

"It's winter season Patricia, people usually get flu or flu symptoms around this season. The inventor of those Covid tests said they shouldn't be used for Covid tests to avoid "FALSE POSITIVES." Where did normal flu go? Covid took over & replaced any other existing sickness."

@phyllisgallag12 shared:

"So sorry to read Patricia de Lille has dreaded Covid. Hope her strength in politics extends to her health and a full recovery is made. We need people like her in our SA today."

