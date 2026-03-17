The Springboks have a new anthem created with AI, now officially performed by a South African singer

The song is set to inspire fans ahead of a packed 2026 Test season, including matches against top international teams

The AI-generated tune has already gained viral attention on social media and earned praise from rugby leaders and supporters

The Springboks are preparing for one of the busiest rugby calendars in recent years, and they will enter the 2026 Test season buoyed by a fresh anthem, originally generated by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and now performed by a South African singer.

The Springboks won the Rugby Championship in 2025. Image: Miachel Steele

Source: Getty Images

The song, entitled They Don’t Know What We Know, has been officially approved by SA Rugby ahead of the kick-off of South Africa’s rugby Test season. Cape Town singer Anslin Gysman, a finalist on season three of The Voice SA, officially debuted the catchy tune. When asked how he became involved, Gysman explained that he was invited to audition to perform the song and was overwhelmed by emotion throughout the process.

“I cried real tears because it felt as if I could sense the healing and restorative properties of this song for South Africa. I haven’t felt this warm on the inside for a long time,” he said.

Springboks fans were moved by the song and shared emotional reactions after watching the clip on Instagram.

@bevskye:

''Goosebumps.''

@loyisobala:

''Well done, Anslin. Praise God indeed, brother.''

@valmary_larie: '

'Yoh, Goosebumps moment.''

Watch the reel below:

The Anthem resonates with Springboks fans

The song carries a deep meaning that resonates with many sports fans. The phrase They Don’t Know What We Know is based on the famous line from former UFC Champion Dricus Du Plessis in Afrikaans,

“Hulle weet nie wat ons weet nie.”

Listen to the AI version of the song below:

It was created by Skiwi, a Springbok fan, using AI. The tune gained traction on social media and was even shared by Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus on Twitter, earning widespread praise from rugby supporters.

The Springboks are gearing up for a busy calendar season in 2026. Image : David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Springboks challenging the July and August series

South Africa will face a challenging July series with consecutive Tests against England, Scotland, and Wales. The intensity will rise further with a four-Test series against the All Blacks, culminating in Baltimore, USA, 12,800 kilometres from home. The first Test takes place at Ellis Park on 22 August, followed by Cape Town on 29 August, a return to Johannesburg on 5 September, and a fourth fixture on 12 September at a venue yet to be confirmed. South Africa will be eager to replicate last year’s dominant 43–10 victory over New Zealand.

Rassie Erasmus expresses confidence in squad depth

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus is confident in the team’s fly-half stocks, a position that once caused headaches ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The coach reportedly said he was satisfied with the current depth, noting that the players offer flexibility depending on the game plan the team wants to implement.

Source: Briefly News