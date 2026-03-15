A British woman visited South Africa and spent nearly R500 on a Pick'n Pay haul of popular SA snacks and drinks to try on camera

She rated each snack and drink honestly, and her verdicts on some of SA's most loved treats were not what South Africans were expecting

Locals flooded the comments with strong opinions, snack recommendations and a few laughs at her reactions

A British woman in SA. Images: @eloisefouladgar

Source: TikTok

A British woman's honest take on South African snacks had Mzansi glued to their screens. Eloise posted a two-part video on 5 March 2026 after heading to Pick'n Pay to stock up on local treats. After stating that SA has the coolest snacks, she spent around R457 on everything from Simba chips to Jelly Tots, NikNaks, Spookies, Tex bars, Lunch Bars, Whispers, and a range of local drinks.

In part two, she sat down and rated everything one by one. The KFC-flavoured Simba chips got a 4 out of 10. The Spookies confused her completely, and she ended up rating them a two out of ten after struggling to open the packet. She also mentioned how they tasted like Styrofoam. NikNaks also got a low rating as she did not love the cheesy flavour, but Big Korn Bites scored an eight.

The real winner of the haul was a pack of chocolate eggs, which she rated a full 10 out of 10, calling them absolutely sensational. Whispers got a solid rating, and the Tex bar earned an 8 out of 10, with her saying it was better than UK chocolate. The drinks did not go down as well, with the orange Oros only getting a 2 out of 10.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Netizens share opinions on the British woman's verdict

Social media users had a lot to say after watching the British woman, TikToker @eloisefouladgar, rate their favourite snacks on her clip:

@Nicole Fouladgar asked:

"Any cosmetics? Do they have a Sephora?"

@🏳️‍🌈Cece's Random wrote:

"When did South Africa get on everyone's must-visit list? I'm not hating, I'm just wondering because I remember when nobody from the Northern hemisphere knew it existed."

@?????? requested:

"Can you please try a bunch of different Maynard sweets?"

@SANTI suggested:

"You must also go to Woolworths 😁"

@My.life🤸🏻‍♀️ advised:

"Never get the strawberry Sweetie Pie, and also Lipton is better than BOS iced tea. The Spookies are that way because people cut it in between and put it in lunchboxes."

@annoying ahhhhh chick declared:

"The number one snack is actually biltong."

@Michaela Aldridge said:

"The fact you didn't get a Peppermint Crisp or a Cream Soda is outrageous."

@🪭Ana🪭 added:

"At least she got the bubblegum flavoured one."

@DeathKnight laughed:

"Snacks are expensive here 😂 I can literally buy two pairs of jeans with that R450 at Mr Price."

@tehillahslayslikeafashionqueen said:

"I love NikNaks. I'm not from South Africa, but my aunt brought them for me once."

A woman picking up a packet of Nik Naks. Images: @eloisefouladgar

Source: TikTok

More foreigners experiencing SA

Briefly News recently reported on a British woman visiting South Africa who vented about a stranger talking to her in public.

recently reported on a British woman visiting South Africa who vented about a stranger talking to her in public. An American wine intern working at a Cape Town vineyard shared stunning views of the city, but South Africans in the comments were torn between pride and frustration.

A British couple spent part of their flight Googling Pick n Pay after mishearing the name, and what they thought it was called had Mzansi completely unable to keep a straight face.

Source: Briefly News