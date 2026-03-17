Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is reportedly bent on revenge against Israel and the United States

The two nations launched an attack against Iran, and in the ensuing chaos, Ayatollah Khamenei was killed

A senior Tehran official indicated Khamenei’s unwillingness to enter into a ceasefire until the US is brought to its knees

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, covered local and international politics, political analysis, and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his 10 years of experience.

Mojtaba Khamenei wants the US to be brought to its knees. Images: Win McNamee/ Getty Images and @BRICSinfo/ X

Source: UGC

TEHRAN, IRAN— Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has reportedly turned down proposals for a ceasefire. Khamenei said the US and Israel, which launched a military attack on Iran on 28 February 2026, must be defeated and brought to their knees.

According to Reuters, a senior official within Khamenei’s government said the new leader said that it was not the right time to make peace with the US and Israel. He expressed that the two countries must be brought to their knees, accept defeat, and pay compensation.

Mojtaba Khamenei says no to peace

Khamenei recently held his first foreign policy session since he was appointed the Supreme Leader. His father, Ayatollah Khamenei, was killed on 28 February, and Mojtaba followed in his footsteps when he was named the new Supreme Leader. Khamenei is reportedly seeking revenge against Israel and the United States and rejected proposals from two intermediary countries to reduce tensions or ceasefire.

Mojtaba Khamenei's father, Ayatollah, was killed when Iran was hit. Image: Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Khamenei’s rise to the position of Supreme Leader came in the midst of a conflict between Iran, Israel, and the United States. US President Donald Trump has expressed disappointment in his election and said that he had hoped that he would be involved in the election of the country’s leader.

Netizens discuss Khamenei’s path of revenge

Social media commentators shared different views on what Khamenei’s rejection of a ceasefire could entail.

Mabaleka said:

“This is going to be a difficult pill for Trump as he looks defeated in this. His media briefings are too frequent and scattered. The Congress is already tired of this war, as it is training money for the US.”

Snicks observed:

“Vowing to defeat adversaries while the region is already in flames suggests a long, gruelling war of attrition. With global fuel prices topping $5 and supply chains in Kerala and beyond collapsing, this hardline stance is a signal to the world to prepare for a permanent shift in West Asian stability.”

Tariq remarked:

“If the US finds a way to open the Strait of Hormuz, Iran will surely ask for peace because the Strait of Hormuz is the only thing giving Iran more leverage.”

Squdey said:

“Iran’s got a robust missile program, with underground bases and stockpiled weapons, making them a formidable regional force.”

Sir Denco asked:

“Does Iran have the capability and capacity to defeat a combination of Israel and the USA?”

Donald Trump changes stance on Iran

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Trump questioned why the United States was in Iran. He spoke during an interview on Air Force One and answered questions about the war.

Trump also said that America’s allies must help secure the Strait of Hormuz. He added that the US has a lot of oil and wondered why the country is still in Iran.

Source: Briefly News