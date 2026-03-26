Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources Gwede Mantashe assured Parliament that the Strait of Hormuz is open to South Africa

He responded to questions from the National Assembly about the passing of ships through the Strait destined for South Africa

Mantashe also re-emphasized Iran’s stated position on South Africa as oil prices continue to rise

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, covered local and international politics, political analysis, and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his 10 years of experience.

Gwede Mantashe said the Strait of Hormuz is open to SA. Images: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images and Department of Mineral Resources and Petroleum/ Facebook

Source: UGC

PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE— Mineral and Petroleum Resources Gwede Mantashe said that ships en route to South Africa are passing the Strait of Hormuz without incident. He also stressed that Iran is not intending to attack ships on their way to South Africa as the conflict between Iran, the US, and Israel continues.

According to News24, Mantashe responded to questions in Parliament about the position of Iran towards South Africa. He called for calm and said that there would be no need for panic as cargo travelling to South Africa passes without interruption. Mantashe added that the country could maintain a stable oil supply for an extended period.

Iran’s position on South Africa

Mantashe remarked that Iran has two requirements for ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz: ships must not be in alliance with or partnered with the United States, and must make payments in Iranian currency. Iran also said in a statement to the United Nations that vessels that do not participate in or support acts of aggression against Iran and fully comply with the safety and security regulations would be allowed safe passage.

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The relationship between Iran and South Africa has drawn criticism, particularly from the United States of America. US Ambassador Brent Bozell III slammed the relationship between the two countries and pointed out that it introduces strain on the relationship between the US and South Africa.

The African National Congress’s Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula emphasised the historic ties between South Africa and Iran. He reaffirmed support for Iran. He said that the ANC must not forget its friends, citing the historical relationship with the two countries after the international community imposed sanctions on the Apartheid regime.

South Africa meets the conditions that will allow for ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. Image: AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A look at the Middle East conflict

The United States launched a military operation in Iran on 28 February 2026. In partnership with Israel, a missile attack was launched, and in the ensuing chaos, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei was killed. Iran retaliated and hit US–allied nations in the Middle East.

The conflict disrupted travel as airports in the United Arab Emirates and other Middle East nations were suspended. South Africans trapped in the region opened up about their fears and called on the government to assist in providing a safe passageway.

Donald Trump suspends US strikes

In a related article, Briefly News reported that United States President Donald Trump suspended strikes on Iranian power plants for less than a week. He pointed out that the two nations have had productive conversations about the conflict.

Trump pointed out that discussions would continue, and the possibility of a temporary ceasefire depended on the success of the meetings. He had previously threatened to bomb power plants if the Strait of Hormuz was not reopened.

Source: Briefly News