South Africans were unsettled after an expert revealed that the country possesses a stockpile of uranium

Dr. Kelvin Kemm said that South Africa has a stockpile of weapons-grade uranium in a secret location

Netizens were worried that knowledge of the uranium could compel the United States to target the nation

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Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, covered local and international politics, political analysis, and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his 10 years of experience.

South Africans slammed the revelation of a weapons-grade uranium cache in Mzansi. Images: @FrancoisvdMerw2/ X and Ekaterina Goncharova/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

SOUTH AFRICA— The revelation of a stockpile of weapons-grade enriched uranium nestled in South Africa in an unknown location unsettled netizens so much that they were terrified that US President Donald Trump could target Mzansi. This was because Trump said the military operation in Iran was to prevent the Middle Eastern country from developing nuclear weapons.

According to Biznews, Dr. Kelvin Kemm, the former chairman of the South African Nuclear Energy Corporation and a member of the South African Council for the non-proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction, said the uranium dates back to the Apartheid era between the 1970s and 1980s. The uranium is reportedly stored in a 2,000-hectare site in South Africa, which has a high-security fence and 150 buildings on the site. It is considered to be a very secure site. A handful of people know where the location is, and Kemm remarked that the likelihood of South Africa selling the uranium to other countries is very low.

How did the regime enrich the uranium?

The uranium was enriched in unique ways after the Apartheid regime faced international sanctions in the late 70s. The South African Atomic Energy Board produced six gun-type fission weapons the size of the Little Boy bomb, which was dropped on Hiroshima in Japan during the Second World War.

Kemm pointed out that the secret weapons production line and the storage vaults were based on the outskirts of Pretoria, Gauteng, in the Kentron Circle building. When the end of Apartheid drew near, the last Apartheid President, FW De Klerk, ordered that the weapons be destroyed. Kemm remarked that De Klerk halted the production of a seventh weapon, and the employees were told to put their pencils down and walk away. Kemm, who visited the site, said pieces of paper with handwritten notes were still strewn across the tables, and the site had no outside windows.

South Africans are not happy

The knowledge of the site sent chills down netizens’ spines. Some noted that the United States president could target the country, as he said he launched his 28 February 2026 military operation on Iran to prevent the country from developing nuclear weapons.

Netizens were terrified that South Africa still has weapons-enriched uranium. Image: FG Trade

Source: Getty Images

The Geopol asked:

“What are you trying to do? You’re endangering our peaceful country with these reports of yours. Mandela told the world SA’s nuclear program was dismantled. It ends there.”

JayL remarked:

“There’s a line between informing the public and irresponsibly dramatising sensitive national assets. This crosses it.”

Sika wanted to know:

“I would honestly like to know who owns this publication because their agenda is clear.”

Kagiso was angry.

“This is dangerous reporting.”

Sourscoziest asked:

“How is it hidden if you’re posting about it on the internet? You’re intentionally dramatising this for clickbait and engagements.”

SA woman tours Egypt’s nuclear power plant

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a South African nuclear advocate toured Egypt, visiting the country’s nuclear power plant. A Russian state-owned company constructed the plant.

The woman posted a video of her touring the plant. South Africans beamed with pride at the woman’s trip.

Source: Briefly News