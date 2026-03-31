The Nigerian High Commission in South Africa has responded to the uproar of a Nigerian king in Kugompo City

The commission released a statement following protests against the coronation of Chief Solomon Ogbonna Eziko

Protests erupted in KuGumpo City, as angry marchers stoned vehicles, set others alight, and even looted some shops

The Nigerian High Commission has responded to the uproar over the Igbo King in KuGompo City, insisting no coronation took place. Image: @ISephara/ @i_am_Bing_.

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG –The High Commission of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in South Africa has released a statement following the uproar over the installation of a Nigerian king in KuGumpo City.

Videos of the coronation of Chief Solomon Ogbonna Eziko surfaced online in the middle of March. Chief Eziko was installed with the title, "Igwe Ndigbo na East London" (King of the Igbo people in East London), sparking outrage in South Africa.

Numerous groups, political parties and traditional leaders took to the streets on Monday, 30 March 2026, to protest the coronation, but what started as a peaceful march soon turned violent as vehicles were set alight and other cars were stoned.

The Nigerian High Commission has addressed the issue, insisting that no coronation took place.

What did the High Commission say?

In an official statement, the Nigerian High Commission said it had taken note of the concerns expressed by South Africans, particularly in the light of the country's established legal and cultural frameworks governing traditional leadership.

“The High Commission wishes to state, unequivocally, that, contrary to the narrative in the public domain, no coronation took place and none was intended.

“The Federal Republic of Nigeria holds the sovereignty, laws, customs, and traditions of the Republic of South Africa and its people in the highest regard,” the statement read.

It added that Nigeria valued the longstanding bilateral relations between the two countries, as they had a shared commitment to African unity and development.

Source: Briefly News